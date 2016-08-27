Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 small and inexpensive garden ideas for your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Marylebone Courtyard, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Whether you have a courtyard, a balcony or a simple slither of concrete that you call your garden, we know we have some inspiration for you here.

If you're not a natural gardener, but you do want to titivate and maximise the potential of a small garden plot without investing huge sums of money, then read on. Think of us as your thrifty godmother! 

Seriously, some of these tips are so simple you'll wonder how you hadn't thought of them before…

1. Try to add a little function to your small garden by including a fold-up cheap bistro dining set. Buy them in autumn or winter and they'll be cheap!

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

2. Don't be afraid to just choose flowers and plants that you like. This is your home, not the Chelsea Flower Show!

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs GardenAccessories & decoration
monica khanna designs

Juanapur Farmhouse

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

3. Think about the style of your home and look to create something small, beautiful and really in keeping

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

4. A balcony can become a stunning garden, with a few pots and an accent colour

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

5. When simple is the key, what about trees? They basically take care of themselves

TOAR Ingenieria Y Diseño, TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO Modern houses
TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO

TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO
TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO
TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO

6. A rockery will be fun to build, can be as small as you like and you'll need to choose hardy little plants that won't drain your time. Perfect!

Realizzazioni giardini, Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo GardenPlants & flowers
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A simple square of blooms will never look out of place or out of style

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

8. When garden space is lacking, use fences to create a little mini allotment or floral display

NEW Living Wall Planter, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

NEW Living Wall Planter

Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

9. If maintenance isn't your thing, just plant some climbers and let them do their own thing. Your space may feel even smaller, but it will also be cosy and pretty

Giardino Torchese – Vila Nova Conceição - SP, Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Garden
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

10. Living walls are massively impactful and require little ongoing tending. You can even get artificial ones!

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall Biotecture GardenPlants & flowers
Biotecture

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall

Biotecture
Biotecture
Biotecture

11. Planters and shingle are steadfast friends and the best part is that anything can be a planter

Balcon Terraza Moderno, Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines

Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines

12. Create a self-contained bed and focus all your energy on that one area. A Zen garden, such as this, will be simple to recreate

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

13. A few simple planters, filled with sweet-smelling blooms, can be all the garden you need and are cheap to realise

Zinc Planter with Candle Holders ELLA JAMES GardenPlant pots & vases
ELLA JAMES

Zinc Planter with Candle Holders

ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES

14. If you love a bit of DIY and fancy a challenge, what about casting your own pots? They'll be the perfect size for your petite space and be all yours

Femkant Outdoor Concrete Planter In White Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete White large flower pot,GRC planter,planter ideas,modern planter,contemporary planter,concrete planter,commercial planter,outdoor planter,Geometric planter
Adam Christopher Design

Femkant Outdoor Concrete Planter In White

Adam Christopher Design
Adam Christopher Design
Adam Christopher Design

15. Upcycled apple crates are perfect for small gardens that have potential for hanging space

Bretelles de balcon, BACSAC® BACSAC® Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
BACSAC®

BACSAC®
BACSAC®
BACSAC®

16. A few brightly coloured accessories, some pallets and a couple of plants have made this tiny garden really blossom

Hogar, EnKaja EnKaja Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
EnKaja

EnKaja
EnKaja
EnKaja

17. When all else fails, grab some artificial topiary, pop them in your garden and forget about them. You won't even need to pay for water!

Artificial Boxwood Ball Topiary Evergreen Trees & Shrubs GardenPlants & flowers
Evergreen Trees &amp; Shrubs

Artificial Boxwood Ball Topiary

Evergreen Trees & Shrubs
Evergreen Trees &amp; Shrubs
Evergreen Trees & Shrubs

For more garden inspiration, take a look at his Ideabook: 14 Multi-Level Garden Concepts To Step Up Your Home.

10 inspiring photos of a lovely small home!
Has your small garden got big potential to be beautiful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks