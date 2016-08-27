17 small and inexpensive garden ideas for your home

Whether you have a courtyard, a balcony or a simple slither of concrete that you call your garden, we know we have some inspiration for you here.

If you're not a natural gardener, but you do want to titivate and maximise the potential of a small garden plot without investing huge sums of money, then read on. Think of us as your thrifty godmother!

Seriously, some of these tips are so simple you'll wonder how you hadn't thought of them before…