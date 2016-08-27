Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 bathroom remodels that give us all hope!

press profile homify press profile homify
Rehabilitación en Laracha, Intra Arquitectos Intra Arquitectos Country style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

It's no secret that dirty, old-fashioned and horrible bathrooms are one of our real bugbears here at homify, but we're braving our fear to show you some truly inspirational transformations today.

We know you'll be as thankful for interior designers as we are afterwards and, if your own bathroom is in need of a revamp, this will be all the motivation you need to begin.

Can we hold hands as we look around, please? Some of these really are scary!

1. Before/After: Cluttered to contemporary

Piso en Sabadell, iloftyou iloftyou
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

As you can see, this family bathroom used to be a hoarding ground for everybody's junk, but the impact it had on the space was horrific, making it much smaller.

Skip ahead and we see that without the bathtub, it's a far more chic and modern space, with adequate bathroom storage for hiding away personal belongings.

2. Before: Are we on a horror film set?

Rehabilitación en Laracha, Intra Arquitectos Intra Arquitectos Country style bedroom
Intra Arquitectos

Intra Arquitectos
Intra Arquitectos
Intra Arquitectos

What else can you say, really? Crumbling walls, a scary toilet and a total lack of style or functionality makes this our worst nightmare!

2. After: Oh, that's better!

Rehabilitación en Laracha, Intra Arquitectos Intra Arquitectos Country style bathroom
Intra Arquitectos

Intra Arquitectos
Intra Arquitectos
Intra Arquitectos

It's little wonder that we don't recognise this room, as had anything been kept of the original 'bathroom', it would have been a travesty. 

The sunken tub here is a treat!

3. Before: Grandma, please reclaim your bathroom

Reforma Residencial Antes e Depois, Ornella Lenci Arquitetura Ornella Lenci Arquitetura
Ornella Lenci Arquitetura

Ornella Lenci Arquitetura
Ornella Lenci Arquitetura
Ornella Lenci Arquitetura

Pink and chintzy, there can be no doubt that this bathroom has been stuck in a time warp for decades.

Good grief, look at that wallpaper!

3. After: Fresh and modern

Reforma Residencial Antes e Depois, Ornella Lenci Arquitetura Ornella Lenci Arquitetura Colonial style bathroom
Ornella Lenci Arquitetura

Ornella Lenci Arquitetura
Ornella Lenci Arquitetura
Ornella Lenci Arquitetura

This is a sight we're more accustomed to.

Lovely neutral mosaic tiles, a fresh bathroom blue on the walls and modern suite items, make this space far less cloying and old-fashioned.

4. Before: So..much… no!

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN CALLE RAFAEL SALGADO (ZONA BERNABÉU) MADRID, DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR

DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR

Why is it so dark in here? Why are the tiles the wrong way up? And who would ever use a bath that creepy and hidden away?

It's giving us hives just looking at it.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. After: All the yes!

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN CALLE RAFAEL SALGADO (ZONA BERNABÉU) MADRID, DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR

DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR

There's nothing to not love about this space now.

Bright lighting, cool colour scheme, a big mirror to enlarge the space and that funky rustic dresser is the cherry on top. 

Utterly lovely!

5. Before/After: Small but impactful

Gianicolo - Rome, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Modern bathroom
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

This might be a tiny little bathroom but it still deserved a lot more style than it started with. 

The mosaic tile trims look wonderful and add elegance, while recess shelving makes the most of the available space. Clever stuff!

For more renovation inspiration, take a look a this Ideabook: 5 Sensational Bedroom Renovations You Can Copy.

17 small and inexpensive garden ideas for your home
What would you love to change about your bathroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks