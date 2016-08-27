5 bathroom remodels that give us all hope!

It's no secret that dirty, old-fashioned and horrible bathrooms are one of our real bugbears here at homify, but we're braving our fear to show you some truly inspirational transformations today.

We know you'll be as thankful for interior designers as we are afterwards and, if your own bathroom is in need of a revamp, this will be all the motivation you need to begin.

Can we hold hands as we look around, please? Some of these really are scary!