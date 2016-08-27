13 unusual ceiling designs you've never thought of

So, you're planning a room revamp and you've chosen a paint colour and some new furniture, but what about your ceiling? Any interior designer can tell you that to really make an impression with your home, you need to consider what's above your head!

It makes sense when you think about it as, why bother choosing stunning bathroom lighting if it simply mounts to a boring white ceiling?

Take a look at some of our favourite ceiling styles and see if you might be keen to try something a little less ordinary in your home.