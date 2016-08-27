Your browser is out-of-date.

13 unusual ceiling designs you've never thought of

press profile homify press profile homify
RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago , STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL Rustic style living room Stone White
So, you're planning a room revamp and you've chosen a paint colour and some new furniture, but what about your ceiling? Any interior designer can tell you that to really make an impression with your home, you need to consider what's above your head!

It makes sense when you think about it as, why bother choosing stunning bathroom lighting if it simply mounts to a boring white ceiling? 

Take a look at some of our favourite ceiling styles and see if you might be keen to try something a little less ordinary in your home.

1. Wood isn't just for floors and worktops any more! This inlaid design is astonishing

The Wood ceiling with mirror insert homify Modern style bedroom
2. What could be better than drifting off under an LED starlit ceiling?

Camera Luxury, LANGOLO HOME LIVING LANGOLO HOME LIVING Walls & flooringWallpaper
3. Talk about statement lighting! This ceiling is like nothing we've seen before

Dream, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Modern dining room
Dream

4. We wouldn't be afraid to get a little arty and have an installation piece on a ceiling, would you?

Kieferorthopädie Maier, [lu:p] Architektur GmbH [lu:p] Architektur GmbH Airports
5. Nobody ever said ceilings have to be white. We love this dark style!

Happiest when the skies are blue, Alaris London Ltd Alaris London Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
Happiest when the skies are blue

6. Even in a non-period home, we think panelled ceilings would look incredible

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Georgian Country House

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Let the light in with a brazen glass ceiling. Not recommended for bedrooms or bathrooms though

​Winter Garden homify Modern conservatory
​Winter Garden

8. In a room with a low ceiling and not a lot of natural light, you might think bright is the key, but this dark wood version is spot on

OPPIDANS ROAD, PRIMROSE HILL E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern kitchen
OPPIDANS ROAD, PRIMROSE HILL

9. Rustic brickwork ceilings are fast becoming a favourite thing for us

homify Minimalist dining room
10. If we're going for underground vibes, natural stone makes for amazingly tactile walls that blend into ceilings

RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago , STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL Rustic style living room Stone White
11. Painted wooden ceilings have such a natural grace and charm

Haus Witzhave, raphaeldesign raphaeldesign Colonial style living room
12. Smooth wood is usually covered over but, when it looks this stunning, it should stay as a main feature

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern living room
13. Fancy going for all-out glamour? Nothing beats silky ceiling drapes!

Contemporary Classical Villa in Kemer Golf & Country, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Classic style conservatory
Contemporary Classical Villa in Kemer Golf & Country

For more interior inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 Statement Lighting Ideas To Brighten Every Room In Your Home.

Bathroom blunders you commit (and how to avoid them)
Are you ready to try a funky new ceiling style?

