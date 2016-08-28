Your browser is out-of-date.

18 space-savvy solutions for your pint-sized garden

Brackenbury House, Neil Dusheiko Architects Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern garden
Knowing what to do with a small garden can be difficult, but it's all a case of knowing how to make the most of your outdoor space and addressing everything you want it to do for you. After all, what's the point in having a garden that you can't eat in, if that's your dream? 

We've found some really special small gardens that have found simple ways to make the most of every inch of space at their disposal, so get your landscaping hat on and let's see what you can transplant into your own space!

1. Have a super little outbuilding to stow away untidy garden items

Modern English Courtyard Garden Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
2. Mix seating and planters for a seamless look

Small back garden design homify Modern garden
3. Choose to either use the width or the length of your garden. It will create a far better aesthetic

homify Modern garden
4. Keep planters at the very edges, or they will encroach on your space too much

Bacs IMAGE'IN Hauts en couleurs !, ATELIER SO GREEN ATELIER SO GREEN Modern conservatory
5. Choose furniture that has built-in storage. This will be a lifesaver in summer when you have books and snacks to accommodate!

homify Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture Aluminium/Zinc White
6. Make everything as multifunctional as possible. These lighting seats are incredible!

Solid LED Cube Stool Jusi Colour Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
7. Scale everything back and use the corners

Small Courtyard Garden, Dewin Designs Dewin Designs
8. Less is more if you want a bigger space to sit in, so just opt for a couple of pots

Courtyard House - East Dulwich, Designcubed Designcubed Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
9. Double stack planters to give the feeling of height when a big footprint isn't possible

Built in seating & benches, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes GardenFurniture
10. Don't try to rationalise or normalise a weirdly shaped spot. Use it exactly as is and take advantage of odd patches of ground as borders

Brackenbury House, Neil Dusheiko Architects Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern garden
11. Think about adding a mirror to a small garden. You'd do it indoors to increase perceived space, so why not here?

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
12. Add a little colour to detract from the small proportions

homify Modern garden
13. Stick to natural materials if you want furniture to blend in and not draw attention to itself. Remember, keep it low!

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
14. Embrace curved furniture in order to make the most of a small spot. Rectangles need to properly tessellate, but curves can go anywhere

Ático en Valencia, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
15. Identify the key functionality you want your garden to perform, then spotlight it. This dining plinth is everything!

Southbank, London, Urban Roof Gardens Urban Roof Gardens Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
16. Add a little practicality to the proceedings, if you can. We love the green roof on this bicycle shelter! Everything you need and a pretty aesthetic

Bike and log store with green roof Organic Roofs Modern garden
17. Low profile seating, kept to the corners, will help to open out a central area enormously

Indoor-outdoor fluidity MyLandscapes Garden Design Modern garden indoor,outdoor,garden
18. Building seating and a barbecue into your garden walls will leave the rest of the space totally free

Gretel House, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style garden
For more garden inspiration, take a look at his Ideabook: 10 Of The Best Small Garden Designs You'll See.

Have you been approaching your small garden all wrong?

