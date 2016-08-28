18 space-savvy solutions for your pint-sized garden

Knowing what to do with a small garden can be difficult, but it's all a case of knowing how to make the most of your outdoor space and addressing everything you want it to do for you. After all, what's the point in having a garden that you can't eat in, if that's your dream?

We've found some really special small gardens that have found simple ways to make the most of every inch of space at their disposal, so get your landscaping hat on and let's see what you can transplant into your own space!