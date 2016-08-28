We all want to have a home that looks, smells and feels fresh as a daisy, but finding the time to commit to an inclusive cleaning schedule can be tough. Not any more though, as we've found some great tips for maintaining a gorgeously clean home with minimal effort!
From a bedroom that's a breath of fresh air to kitchen tips that will cut your cleaning time in half, we've got all the secrets that professional cleaners might not want you to know.
Grab a pen and let's get cracking…
Rub toothpaste over them.
Soak it in a bag of vinegar overnight.
By leaving an open container of bicarbonate of soda in your towel cupboard.
Rub rock salt on them before wiping with a fresh lemon.
Use vinegar!
Coffee filters!
You won't believe the crumbs that get between the cushions.
Use a Swiffer to clean them.
Pressure wash it once a year.
Wipe it once a week from spring to autumn.
