Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Clean home tricks—14 genius ways

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Minimalist bedroom
Loading admin actions …

We all want to have a home that looks, smells and feels fresh as a daisy, but finding the time to commit to an inclusive cleaning schedule can be tough. Not any more though, as we've found some great tips for maintaining a gorgeously clean home with minimal effort!

From a bedroom that's a breath of fresh air to kitchen tips that will cut your cleaning time in half, we've got all the secrets that professional cleaners might not want you to know.

Grab a pen and let's get cracking…

1. Don't have bar soap as it gets slimy

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Opt for a liquid soap dispenser instead.

2. To remove water marks from your taps

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

homify
homify
homify

Rub toothpaste over them.

3. To remove limescale​ from your shower head

Battersea, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style bathroom
LEIVARS

Battersea

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Soak it in a bag of vinegar overnight.

4. Banish musty smells

Berkshire, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern bathroom
Gregory Phillips Architects

Berkshire

Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

By leaving an open container of bicarbonate of soda in your towel cupboard.

5. To bling your copper kitchen accessories back up​

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wipe them with ketchup!

6. To keep your chopping boards hygienic​

Cutting board CUT e15 Modern kitchen
e15

Cutting board CUT

e15
e15
e15

Rub rock salt on them before wiping with a fresh lemon.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. To shine your windows and keep them streak-free

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Eclectic style living room
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Use vinegar!

8. To make wood scratches disappear

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rub a shelled walnut on them.

9. What make for ideal lint-free mirror wipes?

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Coffee filters!

10. Vacuum your sofa at least once a week

LIVING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

LIVING SPACE

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

You won't believe the crumbs that get between the cushions.

11. To prevent your wooden floors getting too slippery and dusty

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use a Swiffer to clean them.

12. Regularly declutter your wardrobe

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

And throw away any old, smelly shoes.

13. To prevent your decking rotting or getting slimy

Fulham 2, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Modern garden
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Fulham 2

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Pressure wash it once a year.

14. To keep your garden furniture free of grime

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

Wipe it once a week from spring to autumn.

For more handy cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 26 deep cleaning tips every clean freak should know.

18 space-savvy solutions for your pint-sized garden
Are you ready to make life easier for yourself?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks