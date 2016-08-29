Classy garden tips: Mistakes to be avoided

We know the importance of beautiful interiors: a spotless bathroom floor, a fluffy living room sofa, and kitchen countertops clean enough to eat off. That’s all fine and well, but what about those exterior spaces, such as the garden?

Yes, the garden, if you are fortunate to have one, undoubtedly also needs to look prim and proper, as it can play venue to a host of different activities—from relaxation zone and party spot to al fresco dining venue—which is exactly why you need to keep a clear head when losing yourself in garden work.

Today on homify, we lend a helping hand (as always) by pinpointing fourteen common errors made by most of us when it comes to garden touch ups.

Let’s see what they are and, more importantly, how to avoid them.