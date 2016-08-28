Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Life-organising kitchen shelves you'll thank us for

press profile homify press profile homify
Brilliant Bethnal Green, Propia Propia Industrial style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

There are two factions of people out there: those that like to keep all their kitchen utensils and crockery hidden from view in cupboards and those that are happy to have them out on display, on beautiful shelves.

If you're more of a shelving person, you might think there's only a few styles to choose from but, boy, you couldn't be more wrong! Take a look at some of the amazing shelving systems we've found, then make sure you keep a picture to show your kitchen planner.

1. Up on high keeps everything to hand but out of the way

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Colour coordinated shelves just disappear from view

Vipp kitchen Vipp KitchenCabinets & shelves
Vipp

Vipp kitchen

Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

3. You can have the best of both worlds, with handy shelving racks inside your cupboards

homify KitchenStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. You can even have a full set of shelves hidden away, if you really don't want your jars of lentils out

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa KitchenStorage
De Rosee Sa

Hillcrest

De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa

5. A pantry cupboard is a great way to add shelving to your kitchen. We don't think we'd ever have ours shut, if it looked this good!

Surrey kitchen Lewis Alderson KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lewis Alderson

Surrey kitchen

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

6. Simple metal racking makes for easy and stylish crockery storage

Mighty Plate rack The Plate Rack KitchenCabinets & shelves
The Plate Rack

Mighty Plate rack

The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Mammoth glass-fronted dressers really display your fancier items perfectly. You could get some lighting in there too

Patinated Silver Metallic Finish Roundhouse KitchenCabinets & shelves Metallic/Silver
Roundhouse

Patinated Silver Metallic Finish

Roundhouse
Roundhouse
Roundhouse

8. For something a little older, some shabby chic-ing could be just what the designer ordered

Shabby Chic Pastel Blue & Grey Antique Pine Kitchen Dresser, The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture KitchenStorage Solid Wood Blue
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture

Shabby Chic Pastel Blue & Grey Antique Pine Kitchen Dresser

The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture

9. Though the function may change from house to house, ice blue lit shelving is incredible for your kitchen!

Bespoke Liquor & Drinks Cabinet Lisa Melvin Design KitchenStorage
Lisa Melvin Design

Bespoke Liquor & Drinks Cabinet

Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design

10. Blink and you'll miss these shelves, but install them and they'll be a steadfast storage solution

Coastal Townhouse, Jude Burrows Interior Design Jude Burrows Interior Design KitchenStorage
Jude Burrows Interior Design

Coastal Townhouse

Jude Burrows Interior Design
Jude Burrows Interior Design
Jude Burrows Interior Design

11. Mix up your wall shelves by experimenting with shapes or patterns

Cardboard Medium Ruche shelving unit - chrome finish / gold finish / black finish Ruche shelving unit KitchenStorage Metallic/Silver storage unit,open storage unit,wall storage,geometric shelf,hexagon shelf
Ruche shelving unit

Cardboard Medium Ruche shelving unit—chrome finish / gold finish / black finish

Ruche shelving unit
Ruche shelving unit
Ruche shelving unit

12. You can transform old kitchen cabinets into shelving, simply by removing the doors

Brilliant Bethnal Green, Propia Propia Industrial style kitchen
Propia

Brilliant Bethnal Green

Propia
Propia
Propia

13. Who ever has enough storage in their home? Well, these guys do thanks to an industrial racking system that doubles up as a pantry

CASA FOTOMÁTICA, ESTUDIO MYGA ESTUDIO MYGA Industrial style kitchen
ESTUDIO MYGA

ESTUDIO MYGA
ESTUDIO MYGA
ESTUDIO MYGA

14. Alternating shelves with cupboards makes for a really fun pop art vibe, especially if you add some colour

Contemporary Kitchen in 19th Century Home, in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Modern kitchen
in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow

Contemporary Kitchen in 19th Century Home

in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow
in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow
in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow

15. Hidden from view but fabulously practical, these shelves with wicker drawers are a good way to keep family clutter off the surfaces

Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen At No 19 Eclectic style kitchen
At No 19

Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen

At No 19
At No 19
At No 19

16. In a big kitchen, we say go all out! This full-length shelf is perfect for displaying cookware and crockery

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style kitchen
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 22 Fab Rustic Kitchens That Will Make Your Heart Sing.

Clean home tricks - 14 genius ways
Do you like your kitchen accessories being on display?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks