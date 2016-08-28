15 cosy garden ideas you can enjoy in the evening

What are we supposed to do once the weather turns cooler and the nights draw in? Ignore the wonderful gardens that we've nurtured and brought into being all summer? No! We should be making sure that we include features that offer day to night, summer to winter enjoyment and that's exactly what we're going to show you today.

These gardens have been crafted by talented landscape architects to ensure that when the sun goes down, the party doesn't end. Let's take a look and see which ones you're going to use as inspiration for your own home!