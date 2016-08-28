Your browser is out-of-date.

15 cosy garden ideas you can enjoy in the evening

press profile homify press profile homify
Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller Tropical style bathroom
What are we supposed to do once the weather turns cooler and the nights draw in? Ignore the wonderful gardens that we've nurtured and brought into being all summer? No! We should be making sure that we include features that offer day to night, summer to winter enjoyment and that's exactly what we're going to show you today.

These gardens have been crafted by talented landscape architects to ensure that when the sun goes down, the party doesn't end. Let's take a look and see which ones you're going to use as inspiration for your own home!

1. Comfortable seating, subtle lighting and a big bad fire pit! What more could you need?

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern garden Sandstone
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

2. Charmingly Japanese in style, this lit pagoda is a dream for evening soirées

Pergola Earth Designs Modern garden Solid Wood
Earth Designs

Pergola

3. Even if the weather turns a little cooler, you can simply pop into this summer house and keep enjoying the garden

'The Crusoe Classic' - 6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet, Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Modern study/office
Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited

'The Crusoe Classic'—6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet

4. For winter evening garden fun, this cabin, complete with woodburner, is exactly what you need

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden. Arctic Cabins Scandinavian style garden
Arctic Cabins

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden.

5. If you're keeping the party going, funky lighting is a must. Love those neons!

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in Kent. homify Modern garden outdoor living pod,louvered,roof,patio,terrace,canopy,garden,room
homify

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in Kent.

6. Candle lanterns will turn this dreamy afternoon spot into a romantic evening hangout. You could draw the drapes…

homify GardenFurniture
homify

7. Perfect for enjoying a glass of wine around, this charming fire pit looks toasty

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit , Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Rustic style garden Sandstone rustic stone,outdoor furniture,relaxing,entertaining
Lithic Fire

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit

8. Hanging lanterns really add a touch of elegance to a garden, especially in the evening

Pergola and Seating Matt Nichol Garden Design Ltd. GardenFurniture
Matt Nichol Garden Design Ltd.

Pergola and Seating

9. An open-fronted garden room offers cover when you need it, but all the fresh air you can get as well

Blokhutten, NuBuiten.nl NuBuiten.nl Garden Shed
NuBuiten.nl

10. This super contemporary build almost looks like a new trendy restaurant! It must look amazing all lit up after dark

Buitenloft, Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA

11. Who wouldn't love an evening in a fire-lit garden with their partner?

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

12. Talking of a garden for two… what about this beautiful and luxurious evening spot?

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller Tropical style bathroom
Design by Torsten Müller

13. With some wall lighting, we can see this lovely summer house looking warm and inviting when the sun goes down

Gazebo with intergrated garden store Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood Wood effect gazebo,garden store,veranda,outdoor seating,shelter,woodstore,practical,store,quality,flat roof,bike store
Garden Affairs Ltd

Gazebo with intergrated garden store

14. If a small fire isn't quite what you're after, why not go big and illuminate your outdoor space properly?

'Armonie', Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Garden
Barbara Negretti —Garden design—

15. Hurricane lamps are making sure that this table is not only good enough to eat from, but well lit enough to talk around for hours!

Contemporary Garden Design by London Based Garden Designer Josh Ward Josh Ward Garden Design Modern garden
Josh Ward Garden Design

Contemporary Garden Design by London Based Garden Designer Josh Ward

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 18 Space-Savvy Solutions For Your Pint-Sized Garden.

See anything you fancy installing in your garden?

