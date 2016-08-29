Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

UK garden fence ideas for urban landscapes

press profile homify press profile homify
Palissade bois PARANA, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Classic style garden
Loading admin actions …

As much as your main focus in a garden should be the lovely plants and perfectly chosen flowers, when someone has taken the time to really think about the fencing they have in place, it stands out for all the right reasons.

The ideal way to box in your space, add a little privacy and really tie a theme together, any landscape architect will tell you how vital your fencing is. With that in mind, we've found some great styles for you to consider.

You never know, the icing on the cake that is your garden might be waiting for you in here!

1. Strong, stylish and sturdy

Palissade bois PARANA, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Classic style garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

This horizontal wooden slat garden fencing is classic for a reason.

2. For something a little more adventurous

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

What about black fencing?

3. Symmetry is key

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue Progressive Design London Modern garden
Progressive Design London

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

For making your garden feel cohesive.

4. Decorative trellis edging

A curved deck links the seating area to the house Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
Lush Garden Design

A curved deck links the seating area to the house

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

Is great for a country garden.

5. Short, spaced slat fencing

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

White Horse Pub

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

Lets the light still pour in.

6. Plantation style shutter fencing

Ogród na dachu z nutką orientu, GREENERIA GREENERIA Colonial style garden
GREENERIA

GREENERIA
GREENERIA
GREENERIA

Looks incredible in a hard wood finish.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Woven fencing

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Is beautiful and has the added bonus of being easy to move.

8. Stilted fences

Black granite and concrete shutter board wall Robert Hughes Garden Design Industrial style garden
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Black granite and concrete shutter board wall

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Let you plant taller shrubs without interfering with the panels themselves.

9. Keep it light and bright

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

By painting a sturdy wooden fence in a light colour.

10. Delicate fencing on top of an existing wall

Bowden House Aralia Minimalist style garden Stone Green contemporary,garden design,contemporary garden design,contemporary garden,outdoor living,outdoor entertaining,indoor outdoor living,outdoor seating,bespoke outdoor seating,bespoke garden furniture
Aralia

Bowden House

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Will finish the space off perfectly.

11. Thin slats and a pale colour

Small back garden design homify Modern garden
homify

Small back garden design

homify
homify
homify

A great idea for a small space as it will help the garden feel bigger.

12. Trellis fencing

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Adds a really beautiful dynamic of texture and shape.

13. Tightly bound woven panels that sit up high

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Privacy isn't a problem any more.

14. Rich wooden design featuring unusual cut outs

三本松でONな庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 GardenFencing & walls
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

Lacks a little privacy but looks oh so chic!

15. Horizontal slatted fence

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Modern garden
Paul Newman Landscapes

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

A simple and timeless classic

16. Take inspiration from the shapes of your plants and trees

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

For a really cohesive feel.

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 of the best (and worst) garden investments.

15 cosy garden ideas you can enjoy in the evening
Did you stumble across your perfect fence?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks