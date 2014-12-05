homify 360°: A modern townhouse, Cambridge

The best part about urban interior design projects is the secrets they hide from the outside world. When viewed from the street, you can never really tell what the interior of a flat or townhouse is really like. This home in Cambridge is as unassuming as the next when viewed from the outside, but the interior tells a very different story. Designed by local firm At Home Interior Design Consultants, the interior of this home exudes modern charm and is a true reflection of the character of the occupants.
One of these newly built set of 4 storey townhouses was bought by an architect who decided it was time to downsize. At Home Interior Design Consultants were chosen to formulate a colour scheme which suited the owner's tastes and personalities, and to complement their extensive artwork collection. The exterior view of the home is no different to that of a typical British townhouse, although this new build allows for larger windows and modern lighting, offering a gentle glow to the inside.
The owners of this townhouse are avid art collectors, and wished to incorporate their growing collection of art pieces into the new interior design scheme. The wide variety of colours in the art collections of the owners was to be used as the main decorating theme. From furniture to decorations, the designers needed to fulfil this brief.
No two rooms are of the same colour scheme, with one of two living rooms using bold and mood evoking colours such as red, blue, yellow and green on the large inviting couch. Here we see two of the smaller pieces of art owned by the occupants, with the colours of the paintings used as inspiration for the entire room.
A much more muted colour palate has been used in the second living area, offering the perfect space to wind down, read, or enjoy a glass of wine after a day at work. Here, luxurious textiles such as leather are introduced, adding an extra air of contentment to the room.
A theme of red tones continues into one of the bedrooms, evident in the bed base, purple plush pike rug, and even the soft patchwork bedhead. Who could deny a sleep-in on a Sunday morning in this amazingly cosy room, with soft light entering through the sheer curtains.
As with the second living area, the second bedroom of the house has been styled in colours from the opposite end of the colour wheel to those chosen for the first bedroom. A darker, more moody feel is created by the dark blinds and brown through rug. Want to see more modern, British interior design projects? We recommend these ideabooks: