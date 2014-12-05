homify 360°: A modern townhouse, Cambridge

The best part about urban interior design projects is the secrets they hide from the outside world. When viewed from the street, you can never really tell what the interior of a flat or townhouse is really like. This home in Cambridge is as unassuming as the next when viewed from the outside, but the interior tells a very different story. Designed by local firm At Home Interior Design Consultants, the interior of this home exudes modern charm and is a true reflection of the character of the occupants.