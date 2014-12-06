Tentsile: the amazing hanging tent

Their name may sound a little strange at first, but we guarantee that once you learn more about them, you will want one of your own! The Tentsile is a tent that was designed to float among the trees, making it the most versatile tent in the world. You can install the Tentsile anywhere, whether you want to hang it from the branches of a tree, attached it to the structure of a bridge, or simply use it as a conventional tent.

Are you adventurous and bold? If so, this tent is for you! If you are looking for an all-terrain solution for camping, safari, the mountains, the beach, or if you simply want to have a tree house in your backyard, you can purchase a Tentsile. You will quickly realise that with this tent, the sky really is the limit.

