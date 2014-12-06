Your browser is out-of-date.

Tentsile: the amazing hanging tent

Sheila Byers
Their name may sound a little strange at first, but we guarantee that once you learn more about them, you will want one of your own! The Tentsile is a tent that was designed to float among the trees, making it the most versatile tent in the world. You can install the Tentsile anywhere, whether you want to hang it from the branches of a tree, attached it to the structure of a bridge, or simply use it as a conventional tent.

Are you adventurous and bold? If so, this tent is for you! If you are looking for an all-terrain solution for camping, safari, the mountains, the beach, or if you simply want to have a tree house in your backyard, you can purchase a Tentsile. You will quickly realise that with this tent, the sky really is the limit.

The Tentsile is one of the winning pieces in homify's grand Christmas giveaway! Click here to see what you have to do to enter the draw!

The cosy, comfortable Cacoon!
What do you think of the Tentsile? Let us know in the comments!

