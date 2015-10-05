The London Home Rescue

From dated disaster to modern marvel, this London Mews property has been given a total style overhaul that has not only impressed but also inspired us!

Stunning skylights now light the formerly dark passageways and clean open spaces sit where cluttered and cramped spaces used to reign supreme. Never again will we look at an unfashionably decorated house and think it has no potential as this wonderful example has opened our eyes to exactly what is possible.

Take a look around and see if you can take any inspiration from this terrific transformation.