The London Home Rescue

From dated disaster to modern marvel, this London Mews property has been given a total style overhaul that has not only impressed but also inspired us!
Stunning skylights now light the formerly dark passageways and clean open spaces sit where cluttered and cramped spaces used to reign supreme. Never again will we look at an unfashionably decorated house and think it has no potential as this wonderful example has opened our eyes to exactly what is possible.
Take a look around and see if you can take any inspiration from this terrific transformation.
Far removed from the beautiful and elegant living space that it was turned into, this area looks messy, badly proportioned and without style. A myriad of mismatched furniture has made the footprint of the room much smaller and prevented the natural light from making as much impact as it could have. Thanks to the high ceilings, the inherent potential of the room was always clear, it just took a professional hand to unleash it!
What an unrecognisable room! A fantastic use of space, we love this light, airy and relaxed living room complete with built in storage to help free up some of the footprint. By focusing on neutral colours, flush fixtures and natural materials, the end result is a beautifully minimalist space that offers eminent functionality and aesthetic style in equal measures. To look at this perfectly proportioned room, it is hard to picture how it looked before, but we are going to show you so that the transformation from Falchi Interiors is all the more impressive.
There really isn't much to say about this space is there? It is so sparse that it borders on depressing and we can't imagine being able to enjoy a good night's sleep in such a badly thought out room. The bed barely fits, the chimney is zealous in it's desire to overshadow the rest of the room and the blue carpet is so dated that as a whole, we really can't find anything positive to say about this!
Pared back and as neutral as the rest of the property, this bedroom has been made so much more fit for purpose thanks to some clever finishing. The integrated strip lighting negates the need for messy wall attachments and the chimney has been cleverly hidden. Add to this the lovely and simple decorating technique that makes the window the main attraction and this room really is something special and so usable.
Badly designed and poorly executed, the former life of the kitchen is not a memory that we want to hold on to! We don't even know where to start with how badly put together this space is, but the wood cabinets, chunky worktop and wasted space are just staggering and all combined, make for a very unharmonious space. It's shocking how a little more thought and lighter units can totally transform and reinvigorate a room!
It's amazing just how much storage this modest kitchen offers! By matching the cabinets to the wall colour, they are almost camouflaged and make the room feel much less oppressive. The contrasting worktop, which has been kept super slimline, helps to elevate the units to a more high end look, an aim which is further supported by the installation of fabulous natural wood flooring. Great things really can come in small packages!
As far as transformations go, this room has still experienced a huge one, but the starting point was far less horrendous than the other rooms. Making good use of light colours, the real issue here was a misuse of space that lead to cluttered storage and inaccessible cupboards. With a tweak here and there and the introduction of a warmer neutral, a huge difference was made to this bathroom.
We love this amazing space that just oozes charm and elegance, as well as being so bright that you'd never have to worry about losing a contact lens on the floor! With the entire suite kept wonderfully simple and bright white, the natural light bounces around to give the appearance of a much larger room, allowing for easy relaxation rather than cloying claustrophobia.
In such an enclosed area, we understand why glass and pale colours were used, but instead of creating a sense of space, this hallway just looks exceptionally dated. The carpet colour is a bold choice that would necessarily dictate other décor, while the glass stairwell looks impersonal to the point of industrial. We much prefer the warm beige and natural wood that replaced this set up and we are sure you do too!
What a fantastic way to prevent radiators from taking up valuable floor space! Wall mounted, this installation almost looks like modern art and helps to break up the enormous wall, while not detracting from the skylights and beautiful bannister. A well though out, warm and welcoming transitional area, we know that this is just the tip of the style iceberg and so too will guests.
