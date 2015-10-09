The Inspirational £60k Home

Have you ever felt the urge to change your home only to discover that your finances will not let you? For a much lower cost than you might imagine you can purchase a brand new home from Spanish company Casas Cube, based in Galicia. With more than 40 construction industry professionals, the company offers a range of modular homes for the whole family, with lots of space and all the amenities you could dream of for less than £60,000!

You can choose between two classes: Cube and Cube Basic, which offer varying amounts of space and luxury, while Cube Deco manufactures all of the furniture it supplies. Environmentally responsible and sustainable products, everything is manufactured in an artisanal way, as you would expect.

Enough talking, let's take a look at these amazing houses!