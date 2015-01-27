Viridian—the name on its own is enough to spark a lot of interest! For those not in the know, viridian is one of the most highly desired and sought after colours in the interior design spectrum. Viridian is, after all, the colour of nature, the colour of life, a powerful yet stable tone that has the energy to give tremendous personality to your domestic spaces. So cool as to be cold, so chic as to be delightful retro, when used well viridian has the ability to create an effortless feeling of abundance, restfulness and newness in your lounge, bed or living rooms. Versatile, eminently attractive and fabulously bohemian all at once, a little viridian can give your spaces that little piece of uniqueness you’ve been on the hunt for. Check out these fabulously vivacious viridian examples for a few tips on how to blend this outstanding tone into your home.
This living space is about as stylish and comfortable as can be; it incorporates all the elements of a fashionable, attractive and sizeable room, with the comfort and softness of a historic renovated building. In this example a splash of dark viridian green is added to the space in the form of a huge and sumptuous sofa. Due to the large size of this room, the warmth is added through satin polished floorboards, natural greenery and enormous volume of natural light, creating a space that is cool, calm and chic!
Viridian abounds in this wonderfully individual interior decorated living space, from the retro almost origami-like seating, combined with multiple shades of teal, aquamarine and cobalt green; this space is undeniably simple and fabulous. The heritage architecture of this apartment has been wonderfully blended with the contemporary furniture to create something voguish and trendsetting.
If you are looking for an individual and bright washroom, then this is it! Dark and light green tones overflow in this design, from the rich wall tiles, intricately patterned wallpaper, to the 1930’s style sink and fittings, this is a space that just screams style and eccentricity. With such cool and calm colours emanating from every corner, you will never tire of using a space such as this—with the addition of constant visual stimulation, this is a space guaranteed to become your favourite relaxing hideaway.
Does tiling your entire bathroom in eclectic viridian tiles sound like a bit too much green? Well why not consider injecting a bit of cool green charm into your domestic spaces in the form of these Enrique Martí designed Wasosky chairs!
Looking to make a statement? Look no further than an illuminated glass-look staircase. Radiating a cool green hue into your entrance hall or corridor, a statement staircase such as this is sure to start conversations, make a grand impression and diffuse a sense of freshness throughout your domestic areas.
There is nothing quite as luxurious or opulent as a freestanding claw foot bathtub—reminiscent of mid 19th century luxury, this stunning blue-viridian tub is sure to create a soft, clean and sensual wash space. Not only does it contrast perfectly with the dark floorboards, heritage fittings and contemporary side table, it also injects a sense of indelibly retro elegance into the space too.
Finally, for the real ‘wow’ factor: an illuminated viridian vanity! Make sure your bathroom really makes an impact by installing a vanity that not only emits cool bluish hues inextricably suggestive of water and ocean, but also gives a relaxing, retro aqua glow. Contemporary and practical all at the same time, this washroom is truly a work of art; from the patterned walls to the contrasting dark tiles and mirror frame, this is a space that will guarantee a feeling of freshness, renewal and truly chic style.