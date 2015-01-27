Viridian—the name on its own is enough to spark a lot of interest! For those not in the know, viridian is one of the most highly desired and sought after colours in the interior design spectrum. Viridian is, after all, the colour of nature, the colour of life, a powerful yet stable tone that has the energy to give tremendous personality to your domestic spaces. So cool as to be cold, so chic as to be delightful retro, when used well viridian has the ability to create an effortless feeling of abundance, restfulness and newness in your lounge, bed or living rooms. Versatile, eminently attractive and fabulously bohemian all at once, a little viridian can give your spaces that little piece of uniqueness you’ve been on the hunt for. Check out these fabulously vivacious viridian examples for a few tips on how to blend this outstanding tone into your home.