A burst of citrus

Colour is amongst the best ways to make a real statement inside your domestic spaces. Whether it’s through contrasting colours, making a specific colour statement or blending a neat collection of different, yet complementary hues, the right use of colour can be the interior design ingredient that makes all the difference. Of all the colours in the spectrum, there’s nothing like a little citrus to brighten up your world—a little yellow, orange, lime or grapefruit, with different tones, tinges and emphasis, can be the perfect remedy to ‘juice up’ an otherwise dull or uninspiring space. Sure, earth tones, plain and grey-scale hues have their place, but there’s always room for a like citrus splash to enhance and animate your domestic scenes and shift the mood in a big way. Take a look at the fabulous examples of citrus additions in the following examples and get a few hints on how to do the same in yours too!