A burst of citrus

Colour is amongst the best ways to make a real statement inside your domestic spaces. Whether it’s through contrasting colours, making a specific colour statement or blending a neat collection of different, yet complementary hues, the right use of colour can be the interior design ingredient that makes all the difference. Of all the colours in the spectrum, there’s nothing like a little citrus to brighten up your world—a little yellow, orange, lime or grapefruit, with different tones, tinges and emphasis, can be the perfect remedy to ‘juice up’ an otherwise dull or uninspiring space. Sure, earth tones, plain and grey-scale hues have their place, but there’s always room for a like citrus splash to enhance and animate your domestic scenes and shift the mood in a big way. Take a look at the fabulous examples of citrus additions in the following examples and get a few hints on how to do the same in yours too!
Maybe a simple citrus coloured cushion is all you need to brighten up a space and have it offset the otherwise plain, vanilla tones present in your domestic areas—or, as we see in this example, consider putting it together with a neat wall mural. Lime and lemon are old friends and just love to converse; here’s a unique way to bring the two together without doing too much at all.
What a classy, elegant taste addition to this already gorgeous open plan kitchen and dining space. Sure, everything would be in its right place without this thoughtful burst of orange, but what a delightful statement having them makes! Let the light shine in, and shine down, through a trio of citrus chandeliers and make every mealtime a bright, happy and vibrant one.
It doesn’t always have to be a single colour burst against plain tones and hues either—in this fine example we see how a well selected lemon toned reading lamp works wonderfully with this blue reading chair; combine citrus tones and fuse them with other colours to really make the most of your spaces.
Here’s a great example of two different types of citrus working bonding effortlessly in the same setting. This couch is a real delight, supporting orange base and head cushions, with lemon cylinder armrests to add a touch of fun and casualness. Working neatly with the wood tones of the couch bases and room girders, the citrus blend creates a very comfortable, breezy lounge room setup.
Some folks might initially baulk at the idea of a ‘burst of citrus’ in their lounges or kitchens on the basis of it being ‘too much’. But really, who says ‘citrus’ has to mean overwhelmingly vivacious and wild? It can certainly function that way if desired, but it doesn’t always need to—here’s a great example of orange being used to delicate perfection, not too bright, yet not too earthy and dulled. This citrus lampshade is a neat selection, accompanying the room masterfully, adding a talking point, while not having to run away with the show.
Yet, if brash and bold is the nature of your game, citrus can be your star player. Short of painting the whole room bright canary yellow, this is lemon used to ‘almost’ maximum effect. Here, an otherwise ‘too white’ modern space comes alive with the lemon citrus contrast, a refreshing, upbeat and lively addition to this particular interior.
But again, as we saw with the versatility of the orange reading lamp, lemon can be equally muted to bring out a more subtle emphasis. Losing none of its vibrancy or effect, this slightly less heightened lemon tone works admirably as a colour foil to the sleek, modern bathroom set up—as the base of the bath itself (and thoughtful, easy to access cupboard space).