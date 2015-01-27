Candlelight for romantic nights

The invention of electricity and Thomas Edison’s patent for the electric light bulb were revolutionary moments for the world, lighting up towns and villages at night and leading to so many new methods of working and living. So much so that these days, the common household light is a modern convenience that we rarely even think about (unless we’re forced to deal with an unexpected brownouts or blackout!) We struggle to imagine what life might be like without electrical light, and yet when it comes to adding a little night time depth and beauty to our homes, we always prefer to fall back on that time tested method that preceded our modern technology—the humble candle. Candles are truly timeless, effortless, cheap and beautiful—they evoke so much warmth and romance in a domestic setting, and can really add a dimension of class and elegance to your home when used well. For dinner parties and social gatherings, or even just to feel extra cosy while your at home with your family, candlelight sparks all the right moods—or in some cases, the ‘illusion’ of candlelight (sometimes, you don’t even need to use wax candles to achieve the same effect!)
Check out a few neat ways of integrating actual candlelight, and the appearance of it, into your modern electrical mix with these neat examples, and become inspired about making your home the tranquil, romantic haven that it deserves to be!
Ok, so our forebears didn’t have the luxury of being able to turn their candles on and off. This might not be the most ‘traditional’ candlelight option available, but it’s a convenient and effortless one, and makes such a striking statement without employing actual candles for the job. These elegant vintage ‘candle-liers’ make a stunning addition to this wood finish dining nook, and the accompanying wall lights really lend that extra element of romance and allure, without compromising with too much dimness.
However, traditionalists out there might prefer the real deal, and thankfully, there is a range of gorgeous modern table top candelabra options to really make your dinner party and night time meals simmer. This three-pronged silver number is guaranteed to dazzle as the dinner table centrepiece—glass hangers give the piece an added flourish of timeless elegance. Just add candles (and a delicious meal with good company!)
The classic North American style wood cabin evokes images of basking in ultimate cosiness by hot fire and candlelight, as frosty blizzards rage outside and thick snow coats distant lakes and woods. These days you can easily create that style of cosiness, without having to endure too much of the ‘rugged’ side of things. This cute cabin is a fine example of old school meeting the new—a classic wood cabin style home that tips its hat to the old frontier cabins of yesteryear. Employing lavish open fire in a modern lounge with a thoughtful blend of real and imitation candlelight—thick wax candles for the upstairs quarters, faux candle light glass chandelier enclosure for the main room—here we see a reliable, practical touch to the traditional rustic woods experience. Just add a mounted elk trophy—real or otherwise—and you’ll struggle to get any cosier!
Given the simplicity of real candlelight, the tenet of ‘less is more’ couldn’t be more apt. In practical, cosy modern settings, candlelight shines the warmest and brightest without much fanfare or accoutrement. These delicate, delightful tea candle dome jars make for an unassuming, yet sophisticated partner to even the most basic tea candle. Versatility is the one of their finer qualities—perfect as a line of floor lamps, for the mantelpiece, or dinner table top.