Candlelight for romantic nights

The invention of electricity and Thomas Edison’s patent for the electric light bulb were revolutionary moments for the world, lighting up towns and villages at night and leading to so many new methods of working and living. So much so that these days, the common household light is a modern convenience that we rarely even think about (unless we’re forced to deal with an unexpected brownouts or blackout!) We struggle to imagine what life might be like without electrical light, and yet when it comes to adding a little night time depth and beauty to our homes, we always prefer to fall back on that time tested method that preceded our modern technology—the humble candle. Candles are truly timeless, effortless, cheap and beautiful—they evoke so much warmth and romance in a domestic setting, and can really add a dimension of class and elegance to your home when used well. For dinner parties and social gatherings, or even just to feel extra cosy while your at home with your family, candlelight sparks all the right moods—or in some cases, the ‘illusion’ of candlelight (sometimes, you don’t even need to use wax candles to achieve the same effect!)

Check out a few neat ways of integrating actual candlelight, and the appearance of it, into your modern electrical mix with these neat examples, and become inspired about making your home the tranquil, romantic haven that it deserves to be!