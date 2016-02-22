Fulham terrace design- fit for HRH

Classic beauty meets modern brilliance throughout this fabulously renovated family home in Fulham. Carefully overseen by London-based interior designers, Interior Desires, the home boasts an interior that displays a blend of styles and finishes that can only be described as being completely unique.
Intelligently designed to make use of the home's open layout, you'll be quick to love everything about the internal setting—much like the owners have. The three-storey brick Victorian residence's compelling appeal is further enhanced by its coveted location, which is close to all of the amenities that make Fulham such a desirable address.
Come and see for yourself…
The borough of Fulham is one of London's most enviable addresses and is well known for its pretty, tree-lined streets that are filled with beautiful Victorian houses. Fulham is home also to fantastic amenities such as boutique shops, lush parks and some of the city's best restaurants. For this reason homes are held onto tightly by their owners with none desiring to leave the area.
Standing proudly in a row, we can see the home in question has been lovingly restored to its past glory. Its original Victorian features have been enhanced by a fresh coat of paint, whilst the brickwork has been given a much needed clean up. The glowing outdoor lighting, on either side of the doorway, creates a welcoming entrance for us…
An instantly inviting first impression is created by the majestic hallway, featuring polished timber floorboards and ornate ceilings.
The beautiful floral patterned wallpaper with golden highlights is matched by vases of blooming flowers—a thoughtful touch that brings a touch of nature to the space.
Staying on the ground-floor of the home, we find ourselves in a dining room. Shades of creams, light browns and white provides the dining room with a relaxed monochrome outlook.
There’s a sense of reservedness here, with the furniture and finishes all harmonising together as one holistic décor. Doors open the room up to give diners a view of the private garden outside.
Surprisingly gracious proportions, ornate ceilings and detailed balustrades convey the building's much loved heritage allure. Please take the time to look at the spiral staircase, which is a marvel in itself!
Despite containing many of the finest modern comforts, the kitchen maintains a traditional appeal thanks to the choice of cabinetry and the mosaic tile flooring underfoot.
Commercial grade appliances, large amounts of prep space and storage means that this kitchen will be well-served for the future.
Beneath vaulted ceilings and bathing in sunlight through the grand windows, we feel instantly at home in the sitting room. It’s a spacious room that features a collection of furnishings that give the room a sense of warmth and inclusion, especially the sofa that's been partnered with an assortment of pillows of varying size and colour.
The focal point is the beautiful fireplace, which undoubtedly will be well used during the colder months.
A beautiful example of its era, the bathroom creates a fabulous context for washing in the morning.
In a room such as this it becomes clear that the design team needed to be particularly careful when decorating to ensure the heritage appeal of the space wasn't lost or detracted from.
Impressive dimensions display magnificent elegance and grandeur within the attached master bedroom. The décor within the room is classical but with subtle inclusion of other styles.
Both functional and beautiful, the in-built bedside table lamps on either side of the bed bring an industrial edge to the space, thanks to its combination of glass and metal components. It’s a unique blend of old meets new.
