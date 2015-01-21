Decorating a classic home with modern furniture

The only thing better than when ‘old becomes new again’, is old meeting new and creating something amazing from the fusion of the two styles. While the same could be said for vice versa, in this case, we’re talking about contemporary furniture design linking arms with traditional, classic architectural settings. These days modern furniture can work extremely well with heritage architecture—the blend between old and new can add depth and intrigue, not to mention a stylistic complexity that creates a space truly worthy of your precious time and enjoyment. Thankfully, there are so many different ways and decor combinations to harness in order to create stunning spaces that not only pay homage to the past, but also enthusiastically usher in the new. As we see in the following fantastic examples of old meets new fusion, it can not only be done well, but effortlessly too; take a look through and find a few fresh ways of bringing the past and the future together in style in your wonderful domestic spaces.