Decorating a classic home with modern furniture

The only thing better than when ‘old becomes new again’, is old meeting new and creating something amazing from the fusion of the two styles. While the same could be said for vice versa, in this case, we’re talking about contemporary furniture design linking arms with traditional, classic architectural settings. These days modern furniture can work extremely well with heritage architecture—the blend between old and new can add depth and intrigue, not to mention a stylistic complexity that creates a space truly worthy of your precious time and enjoyment. Thankfully, there are so many different ways and decor combinations to harness in order to create stunning spaces that not only pay homage to the past, but also enthusiastically usher in the new. As we see in the following fantastic examples of old meets new fusion, it can not only be done well, but effortlessly too; take a look through and find a few fresh ways of bringing the past and the future together in style in your wonderful domestic spaces.
A stunning example of how modern furniture can work hand in hand with traditional architecture is shown in this spacious renovated apartment in Prenzlauer Berg, Berlin. The designers and architects here have captured the essence of the legacy within this apartment by employing stark white walls, highlighting the embellishments and adornments, both on the celling and in the door panels. Moreover it is well appointed with simple yet elegant pieces of contemporary furniture—from the dramatic yet delicate hanging retro-vintage black light fitting, to the timber dining table with matching chairs, this apartment blends history and modern furniture with ease.
This room just screams comfort and contentment. The eclectic mixture of old and new are so prolific that your eyes cannot help but dart from item to item, taking it all in. This apartment blends Scandinavian style with classic piece of contemporary and vintage furniture to create a space that is relaxed, informal, yet fun and exciting. Modern art adorns the walls of this traditional apartment, the heritage of the architecture contrasting perfectly with the Isamu Noguchi coffee table and white kilim style rug.
The effortless sophistication is just radiating from this domestic space—it is bright, alluring and an elegantly glamorous yet homely room. The wall panelling and intricate cornices are contrasted perfectly with angular yet soft sofas and a modern glass topped coffee table; add to this some chic chrome vases and the space is subtle, comfortable and thoughtfully decorated.
White walls, polished white timber floorboards, shutters and crisp white linen—can one ever over indulge in the simple and refreshing tone of white? Definitely not, and this bedroom proves the case. Subtle and lavish, this space employs a simple and muted colour palette, contrasted delicately by a black iron light fitting, smartly blending current trends with timeless and modern touches. Finally the tufted upholstered bed head brings warmth to the room and an additional burst of colour from the fresh flowers allow this stark room to feel soft, warm and cosy, perfect for sleepy Sundays or relaxing moments away from life’s hectic schedules.
Understated charismatic cool vibrations emanate from this trendy bedroom space. Historical elements of this cavernous chamber have been cleverly retained in the form of painted white timber beams to the ceiling and large black-framed windows that radiate light into this vast yet cosy space. Clever use of Pastorelli wallpaper to the main wall creates interest, a feature, and evokes a sense of contemporary panache, while the pattern signifies heritage and tradition. Modern black and chrome chair couples with contemporary side lamps, and upholstered bedhead again add to the blend between old and new, retro and contemporary. This successfully creates a bedroom that is not only stylish and unbelievably liveable but also so very easy to replicate in your own abode.