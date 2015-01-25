Creative wine storage

Wine, wine everywhere and so many drops to drink! For all the wine lovers out there (and there are a few of you), wine is more than just a beverage to enjoy with dinner—it is an art form, an experience, something to cherish, revere and hold dear. While table wine comes and goes without too much fanfare, there are those bottles that you’ll want to store away for years before corking—for those special celebrations. In-house wine storage has come a long way since the days of the musty cellar hold, or basic liquor cabinet. Those unique, irreplaceable vintages deserve to be stored with dignity and grace—not to mention convenience when the occasion allows! Make a statement with your wine collection and store it in style. Check out these neat wine cabinet and cellar situations and get juiced up with some inspiration on how to make your wine collection right at home in your domestic setting.