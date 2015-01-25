Creative wine storage

Wine, wine everywhere and so many drops to drink! For all the wine lovers out there (and there are a few of you), wine is more than just a beverage to enjoy with dinner—it is an art form, an experience, something to cherish, revere and hold dear. While table wine comes and goes without too much fanfare, there are those bottles that you’ll want to store away for years before corking—for those special celebrations. In-house wine storage has come a long way since the days of the musty cellar hold, or basic liquor cabinet. Those unique, irreplaceable vintages deserve to be stored with dignity and grace—not to mention convenience when the occasion allows! Make a statement with your wine collection and store it in style. Check out these neat wine cabinet and cellar situations and get juiced up with some inspiration on how to make your wine collection right at home in your domestic setting.
Unless you’re a serious wine collector you won’t need to dedicate too much space for your wine collection—until you’re swimming in hundreds of bottles, may as well keep it manageable. Losing no grace or class whatsoever, this neat roving ‘sandwich board’ style wine holder is a cute, casual and seriously innovative addition to any lounge or dining room setup. The best part of all: it moves! Wheel your wines about and take them wherever in the house you need them—make a talking point and have them on show, rather than couped up all the way away in a dingy cellar.
The idea of installing a full blown feature wine cellar in the basement of your home might be a compelling one, but perhaps a little closer to a dream than any sort of practical reality. But is it really that necessary anyway? Here’s a neat way of adding a little ‘wine prestige’ while avoiding a costly and less than desirable excavation! This vintage cabinet speaks ‘timeless elegance’, affording your most precious wines a delightful house and home. Ample shelving and resting spots, as well as cupboards for glasses and other wine paraphernalia make for an ultra convenient, one stop shop for all your in-house wine requirements. The guests will love it!
Here’s the next level up—a robust, hugely innovative roving block wine cabinet. Chilled to the perfect temperature with this in-built control system, this endearing unit is as clever as it is gorgeous. Waste no space at home with this slender wine cellar on wheels—while modern, the wooden exterior delivers maximum vintage vibe, and the block design makes for a fine shelf top storage space. Neat!
But of course, for those who like to collect, there’s always space to be found and made for a full feature wine cellar area. Think of this fine example as a ‘walk in robe’ for your wine! Thoughtfully decked out with light polished wooden floorboards, with a lovely wood finish for the floor to ceiling wine storage holds, this wonderful setup offers ample space for your burgeoning wine collection, and makes for a brilliant mid-point between a basic wine holding system and the full blown cellar experience.
So, you’ve reached that point where only the finest wines will do in life, and by default, only the finest wine cellar. This is the real deal, the full wine cellar experience, an underground sanctuary for all your most cherished vintages. Akin to a whole extra room (or very large cabinet setup), it’ll be space well served—gorgeous square wood floor design blends stylishly with pebble feature interior for that feature wine barrel you’ve got lying around (perhaps you’re a wine maker too!). Ample storage space, coupled with a gorgeous mood lightning system and glass walls and inward opening doors and hey presto—you are living the wine lovers’ dream.