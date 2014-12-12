Opulent chandeliers

A beautiful word for a beautiful piece of interior décor, the chandelier is a truly timeless addition to the modern living space, something that has adorned and graced the greatest and most lavishly palatial living rooms for hundreds of years. From the neo-Baroque chandeliers of Napoleon’s day, to the gilded wooden varieties of old Bohemia, to modern day wedding cake chandeliers of contemporary Europe, chandeliers have always been synonymous with elegance, charm and aristocratic allure. These days, you don’t have to be a conqueror or descendent of the royal line to appreciate the gloriousness of a light chandelier in the comfort of your own home. No less deluxe for their popularity and modern accessibility, chandeliers today are a common addition to even the humblest of dining, living and entertainment spaces—and here are a few wonderful examples of some of the best.

Take a stroll through these gorgeous homes and take some tips on how you might like to incorporate these eternally gorgeous accoutrements to the ceilings of your home too.