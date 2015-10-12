Your browser is out-of-date.

How to revamp your bathroom with style

VILLA PRIVATA MONTEFORTE CILENTO
If your bathroom bores you rather than helping you to relax. Or if you are looking to update your decorating style in general, then it might be time to renovate your bathroom. The question is though, how do you want to do it and what should you consider including in order to make the biggest impact?

We have found some great examples of the types of products and styles that will inject personality, style and elegance into your bathroom, transforming it from old and tired into something new and fabulous! Take a look and see if anything could work for your bathroom revamp.

A burst of colour

CASA A+M. UN APPARTAMENTO ALL'INSEGNA DEL MINIMAL
How about a vivid sink in a super bright colour? This bright yellow installation is so eye catching and different that we are transfixed by it, not to mention tempted to get one just like it! We love how the sink colour works with the neutral beige and dramatic black to form a really cohesive scheme that exudes warmth.

Why restructure?

ACA0006
Here is a great example of just how beautiful, airy and relaxing a bathroom can be, so if yours doesn't tick all of the boxes that this one does, from ACA19 Claudio Attorresi, you should consider a revamp. With a floating suite, the floor space has been maximised, allowing for a stunning floor to be installed. We think this is the epitome of a restful and well considered bathroom, but let's take a look at some individual considerations that you may want to take into account.

Light colours

NUOVI SPAZI PER IL BENESSERE CASA - P
Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi
Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi

This picture piques our interest for two reasons:

1. Opting to decorate with light colours makes any space seem instantly bigger and more high end. The sleek accessories and industrial flushing mechanism contrasts nicely with the light walls, while also mirroring their reflective qualities.

2. The wall mounted suite items bring a touch of modernity that traditional pedestals cannot. The square design further emphasises that modernity is key to this lovely space.

Modern styling

Martina abitazione Venezia
If you are seeking to revamp your bathroom with modern styling, you can't go wrong with a sharp geometric sink mounted on a minimalist plinth. We love this angular basin that just screams of up to date design, while the simple shelving unit supporting it offers practicality in a pared back and understated way. Even when filled with towels, we know that this unit, as a whole, would retain a clean and modern look that would never date.

Inspirational illumination

ILUMINACIÓN EN EL BAÑO (THE ONE 2015)
As well as a functional and beautiful suite, lighting is a key element to any bathroom redesign. Important for ensuring the perfect close shave, mirror lighting, as seen here, can really elevate a space from usable up to extremely high end and we are loving the subtle yet effective fluorescent seen here. The perfect partner to the natural light that is spilling in, the strip helps to provide isolated illumination where you would need it most.

Spectacular shower

Sebastopoli, 267
Any bathroom revamp will necessarily require a beautiful shower to be installed and we love the use of a wall recess in this example to provide a huge enclosure that doesn't spill out into the rest of the room. Using hard to navigate space to your advantage can lead to a much larger and more efficiently designed layout that can increase your relaxation levels and offer infinite possibilities for further personalisation. Who knows, you could even squeeze in a sauna!

Use the space

VILLA PRIVATA MONTEFORTE CILENTO
If you can't bear to give up your long relaxing baths, but you are keen to increase the foot space available in your bathroom, don't panic, as corner spa baths are a wonderful addition to any home! Taking up much less space than conventional long baths, while also making great use of relatively dead corner areas, these baths make up for their diminutive size with their fabulous jet streams. Sit back and relax, all in the comfort of your new bathroom!

On reflection

Badspiegel mit Spiegelleuchte
It's no secret that including a large number of mirrored surfaces in a bathroom will make it appear much bigger than it is, but don't forget that they also serve a functional purpose! Ideal for tweezing, shaving and preening, mirrors are a key piece of furniture for any communal area so be sure to invest in a fabulous one for your new bathroom. This is a great piece that spans almost the full width of the wall with a minimalist vibe and thanks to the subtle and complimentary lighting, it is as useful as it is beautiful!

Practical additions

PIETRA E NUOVI INTONACI - BAGNO CASA P
Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi
Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi

With a stunning new bathroom having been created, why compromise on the more practical elements? We think that high end installations such as this lovely heated towel rail, finished in a polished chrome, add an extra dimension of design genius, while also ensuring that the room is as functional as it is aesthetically stunning. If for no other reason, we think you should consider a heated towel rail just so you can enjoy warm fluffy towels after a shower. Divine!

Attention to detail

BAÑOS
We all know that in every aspect of life, it's the small details that really count and in no way is interior design exempt from this rule. Taking the time to give thought to tiny finishing touches, such as soap dispensers, towel rails and paper holders can mean the difference between a nice bathroom renovation and a superb style overhaul. You can never go wrong with polished chrome and it will always compliment whatever colour scheme you choose.

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Bathtime—a drop of class.

Are you considering a radical bathroom revamp? Tell us below!

