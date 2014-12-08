homify 360°: Renovation of a 1970s home

A huge emphasis was placed on the new kitchen's design, with a large portion of the extension reserved for this favoured room. New cabinetry hides many kitchen components, allowing the minimal and linear timber theme to continue in this space. Highlighted by the black island bench, this open kitchen merges with the new living area, and opens out on the garden, allowing the occupants to entertain guests during many months of Auckland's temperate climate.

