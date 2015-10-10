9 mesmerising master bedrooms

Sharing a home with someone necessarily requires a blending of styles and tastes. For a harmonious home life, a melding of ideas needs to occur and this is most apparent in the master bedroom, where you will spend the most time together.
The place where you relax at the end of the day and wake up to a new morning, your bedroom needs to be geared towards restfulness and calm but still display facets of your personality and taste. Whether you express yourself through soft furnishings, materials or wall colours, there is a perfect master bedroom for you. All it takes is a little vision and imagination to make it come to life!
Take a look at these examples of master bedrooms and see if you are inspired to think about a new style for yours.
For lovers of the open air, great outdoors and nature, there can be few master bedrooms that are so perfectly aligned with their interests as this one. Kept neutral in tone to allow for pops of colour via accessories such as the rug, the room feels like a breath of fresh air. The terrace is a wonderful addition too, offering easy access to nature and stunning greenery, as well as a fuchsia feature wall. We can't ever imagine wanting to shut the doors in this amazing space!
When natural materials and a penchant for romantic colour schemes combine, there can be only one result; a wonderfully harmonious and stunning space that speaks of happy times and calm sleep. We love the heavy use of wood in this master bedroom and the soft contrast that the rug and natural hide throw offers. By keeping the main body of the walls white, the rich tones of the wood are given extra gravitas and Imativa Architects should be exceptionally proud of the beautiful space that they have created here.
Such an incredibly luxurious and well finished master bedroom should never go unrecognised and we are huge fans of the amazing high end materials at play here. Huge marble slabs complete the floor, which must feel cool and smooth underfoot, while luxury furniture takes centre stage in the form of the custom bed and chaise. A cohesive space, this beautiful bedroom makes good use of contemporary additions, such as the hanging light fixture and animal print cushions to inject some understated modernity into an otherwise classically luxurious room.
Speaking of classic styling, just take a look at this beautiful master bedroom! Complete with quilted leather headboard and matching ottoman, this bedroom suite is nothing short of luxe and we are really dazzled by the use of vibrant red as a rich accent colour. The colour scheme is what really ties this space together, with grey and white contrasting against and simultaneously complimenting each other to offer the perfect neutral palette for fun, bright touches such as that lovely red chair and quartet of wall prints.
Wood, leather and natural tones are all working together here to create an utterly beautiful space that is geared towards calm sleep and stylish dreams! When master bedrooms look as good as this we're not sure that we would be able to get to sleep, for looking at all of the individual touches of style. The floor and ceiling mirror each other perfectly and the dark wood doors help to add another brown tone to the mix, because it's true what they say; you can't have too much of a good thing!
This master bedroom is simply spectacular, with the lighting playing an important role in how intimate the space feels. With simple and sparse furniture, floor space feels increased, allowing the natural wood to shine through and work with the fur rug and velvet sofa perfectly. Standing alone is the large bed, shrouded in subtle lighting and luxe bedding and almost beckoning us in. With the padded velvet headboard speaking of luxury and comfort, we can picture happy snuggly nights being spent here.
Wow! This is the most beautiful and perfectly put together master bedroom and we are just crazy about the duck egg blue and neutrals colour scheme. Cool iced latte and cream tones are working together to offer a gorgeous basis for accept colour pops in the form of cushions and a glass vase and thanks to clever lighting, the whole space feels mellow and gentle. We love the inclusion of a separate area for reading, complete with a retro style chair and could imagine laying in bed to watch romantic films all weekend long!
Eclectic styling never looked as good as it does in this unique master bedroom. Mismatched furniture, bold patterns and unusual wall art are all combining to make for an eye catching and inspiring space that is as truly different as the person that sleeps in it. Talking of sleep, what a fantastic idea it is to have the bed in the middle of the room as the main feature! Who says you have to have a headboard and push the bed against a wall? In this space, sleep is king, not to mention a multi-sensory experience. Divine!
When master bedrooms offer such perfect views, they can almost seem redundant as an entity, but not this one that is packed with personality and style. Amazingly artistic in design, this bedroom offers dramatically dark hues, minimal decoration and eye catching accessories, all framed by the huge and impressive window. The low level bed looks eminently inviting and the fresh foliage outside brightens the space beautifully.
