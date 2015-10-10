9 mesmerising master bedrooms

Sharing a home with someone necessarily requires a blending of styles and tastes. For a harmonious home life, a melding of ideas needs to occur and this is most apparent in the master bedroom, where you will spend the most time together.

The place where you relax at the end of the day and wake up to a new morning, your bedroom needs to be geared towards restfulness and calm but still display facets of your personality and taste. Whether you express yourself through soft furnishings, materials or wall colours, there is a perfect master bedroom for you. All it takes is a little vision and imagination to make it come to life!

Take a look at these examples of master bedrooms and see if you are inspired to think about a new style for yours.