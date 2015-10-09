Star Sign Series: The Libra Home

As part of our zodiac series this month is all about Libra (Sept 23 ~ Oct 22 ) and the inherent balance and harmony that the star sign brings. An air sign, Libra people are said to be especially peace-loving and sociable with a penchant for welcoming guests into their homes. They enjoy diverse interests, are cooperative, work diplomatically and always look at things from different and more positive angles.

The penchant for harmony is reflected in the house of a Libra, with the space being a wonderful balance of stylish and tasteful decoration that offers practicality and relaxation. Let's take a look at what think makes the perfect home for a Libra.