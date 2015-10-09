Your browser is out-of-date.

Star Sign Series: The Libra Home

Vivienda en Madrid, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Modern living room
As part of our zodiac series this month is all about Libra (Sept 23 ~ Oct 22 ) and the inherent balance and harmony that the star sign brings. An air sign, Libra people are said to be especially peace-loving and sociable with a penchant for welcoming guests into their homes. They enjoy diverse interests, are cooperative, work diplomatically and always look at things from different and more positive angles. 

The penchant for harmony is reflected in the house of a Libra, with the space being a wonderful balance of stylish and tasteful decoration that offers practicality and relaxation. Let's take a look at what think makes the perfect home for a Libra.

Perfect house

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern kitchen
A Libra loves their home to be airy and spacious, with plenty of room for displaying beautiful objects to visiting guests. Older buildings with high ceilings, such as this one that has been transformed by Feld Architecture, often feature highly on the wish lists of Libra people, as the period features and expansive spaces offer perfect personalisation opportunities and are often finished in soft tones throughout. We love the harmonious space created here and can imagine a Libra dining in happy luxury while dreaming of all the accessories they plan to introduce.

Harmonious hues

Parure Stone Wash percale 80 fils - Linge de lit, King of Cotton France King of Cotton France BedroomTextiles Cotton Beige
It is said that Libra, as a star sign, is the bringer of harmony and natural agreement, so it makes sense that bright colours and bold hues are a no no. It is rare for them to introduce harsh contrasts and can usually be found sticking to their go to choice of white, which goes with everything and is uncomplicated. Soft pastel colours can be easily included, as they combine with each other wonderfully and as for the choice of materials, they need to be luxurious and noble, while also airy and light. Silk, silver, cotton and bronze meet these requirements effortlessly and if this beautiful bedroom is anything to go by, make for a wonderful space.

Fabulous furniture

Vivienda en Madrid, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Modern living room
Though harmony and balance permeate every facet of a Libra life, they also like to think in unconventional ways and to surround themselves with beautiful things of very different styles, eras and worlds. Combining apparently opposite elements together to create a harmonious whole is entirely their aim, so this also applies to their furniture. Antiques join with modern pieces and classical elegance is frequently spiced up with contemporary style and the overarching vibe is one of beautiful romanticism. What a heavenly idea!

Amazing accessories

Design-Klassiker, Ju Vika - Inh. Julia Güth Ju Vika - Inh. Julia Güth Living roomAccessories & decoration Glass Transparent
While harmony is key, aesthetic joy is also important in a Libra home. Often creative, people of this star sign can frequently be found creating their own accessories, especially in a shabby chic style, which is enjoying huge popularity right now. Stunning flowers, scented candles and tactile soft furnishings will also all play a huge part in the creation of the perfect Libra home.

Finishing touches

Stylish Event Tableware and Decorations from Delight Department, Candle & Cake Candle & Cake Dining roomAccessories & decoration
Stylish Event Tableware and Decorations from Delight Department

Libra people are some of the most sociable of the zodiac and love nothing more than entertaining guests. With this is in mind, large dining tables will often feature in their homes, so as to allow for fun dinner parties that feature personalised finishing touches and beautiful crafts. We love this example that showcases decorated wooden cutlery and thought out place settings. Who wouldn't want to join a Libra for dinner after seeing this? 

For more expressive design inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Colour palettes 101: Bright.

The Inspirational £60k Home
Are you in love with this Libran home? Tell us in the comments, below.

