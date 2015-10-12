10 ways to make the most of small spaces

It's not easy decorating small spaces and it becomes even more difficult with a large family living in a cramped environment. It may, however, be a good catalyst for change as when faced with a small house we have no choice but to pare back our belongings and think of a more simplistic or clever way to live. Though it is a good step, psychologically speaking, to free ourselves of unnecessary items, in reality that is easier said than done, especially when nostalgia plays a role. Instead, consider clever storage and making individual spaces fit for purpose and so beautiful that you are unwilling to clutter them up with mountains of belongings.

Take a look at these examples of small spaces that have been transformed and see if you could adopt a similar approach in your home!