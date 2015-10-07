The Coolest House On The Block

Filled with architectural brilliance, this amazing home is almost incomparable to anything we have seen here on homify. There's just so much to love about the design from Japanese architecture firm Kaz. However, it's difficult not to start with the ingenious rooftop garden that's fun and safe for everyone to climb onto—young and old. The rooftop garden tops off an amazing home that offers the ultimate in low maintenance contemporary living. Not to mention that the home has been meticulously appointed with sustainably designed details to ensure the building is also as environmentally friendly as possible. So without further ado, let's start our tour.
A young couple commissioned their architect to build a home for themselves and their two young children. What they desired was a multi-faceted home that combined aspects of design, nature and an overall focus upon the well-being of the family. Few houses are built with as much thought and consideration as this home, with both the architect and the young couple designing the home as a team. The idea of an accessible green thatched roof was an early idea from the husband who had drawn inspiration from his travels. The aim of the thatched roof was to act as a mechanism for the home and nature to mingle effortlessly. The roof's long rectangular shape stretches, housing lush green grass which is reachable via ladders on either side. Let's go up and explore!
As you can see, the whole family is able to sit and relax up on the roof. Under close supervision from their parents the children can explore and enjoy themselves in a natural setting that's unlike any other they could possibly experience. With views across the neighbourhood and endless sunshine to enjoy it's safe to say that the family spends as much time as possible enjoying themselves up here.
Back on the ground and at the side of the home, we can take the time to admire the exterior cladding, which is composed of horizontally laid timber panels, left unfinished to age over time. The timber has been chosen to give a strong connectivity to the landscape, whilst at the same time presenting a beautiful look in its own right.
The entry, whilst humble, features grand solid wood and glass doors that are able to be fully opened. The dining table is positioned right next to these doors to allow for the family to dine within touching distance of the garden outside.
The home is comprised of two bedrooms, an expansive living zone, kitchen and a home office at the rear—more than enough space for a growing family.
You may have noticed in the previous image that the walls looked to have drawings and scribble all over them. That's because the walls are actually made from the same material as a blackboard. There's endless fun for the children to have since they have the freedom to draw all over the walls. Though the fun isn't just reserved for the kids, with the parents frequently using the black board to write their shopping lists and other important notes.
At the other end of the living zone is a home office and study. Though the office is positioned within the same area as the living zone, there's still a sense of privacy away from the rest of the family for times of important work. The space is also highly practical with plenty of working space for the children to do their homework within sight of the parents watchful eyes. There's also plenty of storage above and below. Also stored here is a wood pile for easy access when the nights get cold.
This home appears to offer everything one could want from a family home, and it has certainly met the needs of the family who live there now. The whole family is able to work, rest and play—all from the comfort and security of their own home.
