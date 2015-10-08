The Candy Floss House

Upon entering, we become immediately aware of the homes massive open layout which combines zones for living and dining. There's so much to love about the space thanks to the choice of furnishings and pieces that offer a diversity of colours and textures. Lighting in the room is particularly wonderful thanks to the quirky, but stylish hanging lights.

The sense of openness is enhanced by the slide-able doors that have been pulled across to the sides. Once the doors have been opened up, we can appreciate how the indoor and outdoor spaces become one holistic area, with a natural sense of flow between the spaces.