The Candy Floss House

Tempting us to knock on the door to find out what's hiding inside is this intriguing pink home. Few houses tempt a reaction such as this but as you'll soon find out—this isn't your ordinary home! An experienced design firm have delivered this superb home, which introduces low maintenance living in a beautiful setting. High ceilings and patterned Mediterranean style flooring throughout frame a timeless interior of surprisingly substantial proportions. Overall, the home has been smartly designed to embrace and enhance the warm climate to ensure that those who live there always feel comfortable. To top it all off, the designers made sure to include a luxurious feature at the rear of the home. Come and see what it is…
Premium finishes, privacy and a touch of exoticness combine as the façade of this expansive one level home. Unsurprisingly, the house has been titled by the locals as the
Pink House—and has become a real head turner since being built. The distinct pink shade may be the façades most outstanding design aspect, but it's the lush landscaping that really enhances the curb-appeal of the home.
Upon entering, we become immediately aware of the homes massive open layout which combines zones for living and dining. There's so much to love about the space thanks to the choice of furnishings and pieces that offer a diversity of colours and textures. Lighting in the room is particularly wonderful thanks to the quirky, but stylish hanging lights.
The sense of openness is enhanced by the slide-able doors that have been pulled across to the sides. Once the doors have been opened up, we can appreciate how the indoor and outdoor spaces become one holistic area, with a natural sense of flow between the spaces.
Moving further inside, we find ourselves in the Mediterranean inspired kitchen. Sitting centrally as a bold feature is the amazing stone top bench that looks more like a sculpture than a functional kitchen item. However, don't let the design fool you—this custom designed bench contains dual sink units, plenty of storage facilities underneath, and more than enough working space for even the most avid home chef.
A vast storage unit that covers the entirety of one wall has been built in the children's bedroom. Every inch of available space has been utilised with the unit covering from the floor up to the ceiling. You'll notice there's a pair of closets for the children's clothing, shelving for books and trinkets, and cupboards above for storage of larger items. To add colour and youthful vibrancy to the room a multi-coloured floor rug has been laid across the floor.
Now it’s time to take a peep inside one of the more intimate spaces within the pink house. The master bedroom is spacious and filled with cute homely touches that really helps bring a sense of warmth. Made by a local furniture maker, the queen sized bed has a unique sun patterned design. The detailed metalwork is something to admire.
A cellar full of wines is the stuff of dreams for most of us, but not for those lucky enough to call the pink house home. If you don't mind the vertical descent down the stairs; you'll find a wall full of local wines just waiting to be opened and enjoyed. To avoid making a double trip, we recommend taking two or three bottles at a time—just to be on the safe side.
Last but certainly not least, we find ourselves outside beside the swimming pool that's lit up for everyone to admire. Who could resist swimming in the crystal clear water when it looks so alluring? In the rear of the photo there's also a small al fresco area that is a perfect spot for a glass of wine post swimming.
