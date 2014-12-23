Utilising indoor ladders

For too long, the humble ladder has been relegated to a simple, unglamorous life in the backyard shed, living a purely perfunctory existance, a means of elevation for snipping away at tall hedges, pruning towering trees, or getting to heart of the matter in those gritty rooftop gutters and downpipe drains. Finally, after decades, perhaps centuries, the simple household ladder is undergoing an identity evolution! Today, more and more households are incorporating the ladder, not just as a means of getting from vertical A to B, but as a tasty interior design addition, a piece of aesthetic flavour to add that extra piece of spice to a domestic interior space. The ladder has been emancipated from the sheds and barns of the world, folks and it’s time to embrace the new day! Here are a few perfect illustrations of the modern ladder revolution—ladders living large inside, proudly, taking on their fresh roles as hangers, holders and shelving. Constructed of bamboo and thoughtful woods instead of plain, corrugated alloys, they’ve also become something attractive to admire and enjoy visually (though easily pliable for function too).

Take a flick through and get inspired to touch up your gorgeous domestic spaces with a little modern rustic ladder work.