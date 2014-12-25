Everyone loves and appreciates a good, cosy and comfortable couch in their living rooms—the right couch really ties a living space together, creates effortless ease and relaxation and makes for fine conversation and rapport when hosting guests and family. It ought to be remembered that many factors make up a good couch—while cosiness and comfort is certainly of crucial importance in this case, there’s no denying the importance of the visual element! Ultimately, the best way to enhance the feel of your living room is by choosing couches and lounge chairs that are not only incredibly comfortable to sit on, but aesthetically pleasant to look at. Often, the best way to do that is with a generous splash of colour. Colourful couches not only brighten up a domestic space but make fine design statements and neat talking points. The right choice of couch colour can open up your room’s personality, give in new verve and a fresh vibe, and make for an effortlessly enjoyable day-to-day living experience. Here’ a few fantastic bursts of couch colour to get your imagination going—take a flick through and get inspired about adding a little colour spice to your interiors too.