Everyone loves and appreciates a good, cosy and comfortable couch in their living rooms—the right couch really ties a living space together, creates effortless ease and relaxation and makes for fine conversation and rapport when hosting guests and family. It ought to be remembered that many factors make up a good couch—while cosiness and comfort is certainly of crucial importance in this case, there’s no denying the importance of the visual element! Ultimately, the best way to enhance the feel of your living room is by choosing couches and lounge chairs that are not only incredibly comfortable to sit on, but aesthetically pleasant to look at. Often, the best way to do that is with a generous splash of colour. Colourful couches not only brighten up a domestic space but make fine design statements and neat talking points. The right choice of couch colour can open up your room’s personality, give in new verve and a fresh vibe, and make for an effortlessly enjoyable day-to-day living experience. Here’ a few fantastic bursts of couch colour to get your imagination going—take a flick through and get inspired about adding a little colour spice to your interiors too.
Modern tastes call for modern touches, like here, in this gorgeous, split-level contemporary warehouse setup. From a design perspective, this is such a unique couch addition—an ‘ocean wave’, evoking breeziness and effortless lounge room comfort. But it’s the clever choice of colour that really drives the statement—fabulous lavender blue to match the ‘wave’, neatly composed against the wall tones. Upstairs, we can see an equally nouveau counterpart, a mezzanine couch neatly contrasting the bookshelf and dining chair colour motif with thoughtful, copper orange blend.
Wave couches are all the rage again in this fabulous example, only this time, the colour dynamics really drive the essence of the space. Such a bold, almost avant-garde living and dining setup makes perfect use of a colour splash—vital deep citrus orange couches lock in powerfully and brashly with the red vermillion wall ceiling, doors and wall slats. A fine example where colour faces off with colour and together, creates a fabulously striking, yet equally alluring space that loses nothing of its comfort value.
Talk about personality and invitation! Here’s a colourful couch additions that positively kisses this room with bright red lips! Neatly comprised of vases, floor marble and a trio of naked frames against a bright orange wall, there’d be something definitely lacking in this room without the right choice of couch. By adding this fabulous nouveau lounge, dripping with character, the room becomes a delightfully sexy, marvellously tempting living space that’ll be sure to impress any and every guest.
Of course, in the great, endless design spectrum of stylistic options and potentialities, there will always be those moments where reserve and panache are most appropriate. In this gorgeous, bright European warehouse revamp, colours make all the difference—but not in an overbearing way. Here, a clever selection of modular couches, employing subtle yet energised tones of magenta and soft Persian blue complement each other perfectly, adding verve and style to a room already dripping with class, the perfect trade off to the breeziness of the interior architecture, the light wood-toned floorboards and colour streaked rug.
The same motif continues throughout this fabulous split level modern warehouse—multiple couches, with thoughtful style choice as well as that of colour: here, the soft blue works with the deeper shades of crimson red, a slightly bolder combination that still strikes a balanced composure against the pale wood floorboards, light toned walls and ceilings and thoughtful use of glasswork throughout