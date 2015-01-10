Fabulous feature windows

Want to make a point of opening up the mood and feel of your house, without going to great lengths to install an entire wall of windows and sliding doors? Need a little ‘outdoors’ without living in a glasshouse? While the ‘more the merrier’ mantra can sometimes apply to window views, it’s not always the case—sometimes all you need to enhance your lounge room, living or dining space is through the thoughtful inclusion of a well-positioned feature window. Feature windows make great statements and punctuate the dynamics and style of living spaces and interiors—from the one off pane by the studio desk, to the multi-pane lounge room feature option.
Take a look at these fabulous offerings for some great ideas on the best way to make the most of your spaces, with a few ways to install a brilliant feature window.
We’re talking here about balance, about finding that perfect middle ground between too much wall and too much window. Some domestic spaces might call for sweeping full-length wall-to-wall views, but others might benefit from a subtler, more balanced approach. Here in this example, we see this fine blend at work—a hard, concrete ‘warehouse’ interior demands a decent amount of natural light, but not too much as to negate the industrial effect that this design appears to be going for. These two large scale feature windows strike that fine balance—enough light and view, without letting too much in and undermining the integrity of the design interior.
A single, well-positioned feature window can make a room really sing—and say something too. This is a fabulous example of how a stand-alone window can bring in a delicate outdoor view and make the domestic space breath. The ‘whole wall’ window design in this case gives an ultimate punctuation to the clean lines and minimalist style of this sophisticated sitting space.
Of course, it’s important to consider what room you’re dealing with when considering feature windows, what sort of activities you’ll be conducting mostly inside them and what sort of mood and vibe each of these rooms will demand. In this example, we see a spacious art and multi-purpose studio achieving that fine balance between interior and exterior—a feature multi-pane window lets the right amount of morning light in for that added spark of artistic inspiration, while the in-built door allows for additional access to the outdoor space. Yet the space is not ‘too open’ to a point where the ‘hold’ and cosiness of the room is lost. This is a gorgeous room with such a delightful use of a feature wall to harness perfect light.
It’s also a crucial point to consider the existing style of your domestic spaces and what they might require in terms of light so as to maintain stylistic integrity—and, in the case of this upstairs bedroom, a good amount of privacy. This adorable feature window is perfectly proportionate to such a cosy boudoir, allowing in a good amount of natural light and a sweeping rural vista, without ruining the refined, understated charm of this sort of domestic interior. Here we have a feature window that is perfunctory, in fine proportion to the rest of the room, and in good keeping with the demands of style and architecture.
Again, one of the major deliberations when thinking about a desired light-wall balance in a given room is by considering what the purpose of the room actually is. In this case, we see a clear-cut example—a modern, in-house office and study, the sort of room that will almost always benefit from a little extra light. This feature window not only contrasts neatly with an existing Victorian brick façade, but actually complements it; it completely opens up the office space, working with a dramatic glass ceiling to deliver ample natural of a feature window meeting the needs of function, while delivering on style.
It doesn’t matter what city you’re in to achieve that sweet, New York City loft style! These iconic feature windows work so well in this inner Berlin apartment; a light, bright and brilliant interior benefits from a single, multi-pane loft window, drawing in the perfect amount of light, while remaining in-keeping with the integrity of a vibrant room interior.