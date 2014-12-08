World Christmas traditions: Spain

Spain, like everywhere else, has again arrived at Christmas. It seems impossible, as people were only just dressed for summer, but it's true: the decorations on the streets, the toy commercials on TV, and special seafood advertised in the markets: Christmas has arrived. While some go crazy with decorating and others would rather disappear during this time, surely everyone gets excited when they see El Almendro candy and smiles unintentionally when they hear kids talk excitedly about what the Kings will bring this year. Christmas in Spain is not white, but full of coloured lights. It is not quiet, but full of excitement and shouting that mean jubilation and joy.

At homify, we can not resist talking about Christmas. Today we look at an overview of Christmas traditions in Spain.