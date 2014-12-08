Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

World Christmas traditions: Spain

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

Spain, like everywhere else, has again arrived at Christmas. It seems impossible, as people were only just dressed for summer, but it's true: the decorations on the streets, the toy commercials on TV, and special seafood advertised in the markets: Christmas has arrived. While some go crazy with decorating and others would rather disappear during this time, surely everyone gets excited when they see El Almendro candy and smiles unintentionally when they hear kids talk excitedly about what the Kings will bring this year. Christmas in Spain is not white, but full of coloured lights. It is not quiet, but full of excitement and shouting that mean jubilation and joy. 

At homify, we can not resist talking about Christmas. Today we look at an overview of Christmas traditions in Spain.

Tentsile: the amazing hanging tent
Would you fancy a Spanish Christmas? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks