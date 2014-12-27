Interior colours | Warming up winter with tangerine tones

Choosing colours can be a tough choice in an interior design situation—depending on the room, its desired functionality and mood, and the vibe you’re going for both in-room and the house as a whole, picking the right hue is a crucial decision. All colours have their own unique properties, their own ability to transform a space and interact with existing decor and architectural elements. The good things is, there’s so many to choose from (thought this can also be a real test!) Not quite orange, not quite mandarin, tangerine is one of those fabulously in-between colour blends that fuses the best of others and creates something unique and individual all at once. Giving feelings of warmth and radiance, without going too far as to be ‘too citrusy’, tangerine is a neat, vibrant fusion that brings so much life, personality and aesthetic goodness to a given room or a domestic space.
Take a stroll through these neat examples of terrific tangerine and consider sprucing up your spaces with this fabulously inviting colour choice.
Just because the cold frosty winter has arrived does not mean that we have to embrace the dull dreary grey that inevitably comes with it! Brighten up your domestic space with some sprightly and lively winter themed accessories—think tangerine snowflake printed woolly cushions and throw rugs. Incorporate the soft and cosy textures of winter fabrics with bright colours and watch your space reject the frigid winter and embrace a warm ambience.
Are you looking to inject your indoor or outdoor space with an element of cordiality and warmth, an atmosphere of Spanish or Moroccan flair? Try a tangerine hued feature wall; the enthusiasm of this hue will illuminate any dull and lacklustre space! Simply sponge paint your chosen space for that authentic and traditionally Mediterranean style, add some contrasting highlights such as a painted or tiled mosaic mural, sea shells or objects and you have yourself a room that rejects the chilly touch of winter and encourages a beautiful balmy cosiness.
Most teenagers’ bedrooms run on a sense of organised disorder—they are jungles filled with an inordinate volume of things: clothes, homework, school gear, video games, miscellaneous junk, and the list goes on. Winter offers the perfect time to get everything in order and revamp that confused, cluttered and generally chaotic space. Turn dishevelled sleeping quarters into an efficient and relaxing retreat. Achieving this can be relatively simple, just add some cushions with bursts of bright colour, wall mural or wallpaper, coordinating privacy curtain and under-bed storage draws, and you will have a space that is clean, crisp and most of all enjoyably organised.
Tangerine is the essence of retro—from 1970’s Le Creuset fondue sets to the wildly coloured 1950’s Eames DSW chairs, injecting a hint of retro can be easily achieved with this bright and versatile hue. Take a look at this wonderful example of industrial/rustic style; a bright cinnamon red feature wall coordinates perfectly with a retro console cabinet in a dark persimmon hue, adding interest, character and a chic element of style to what would otherwise be a simple neutral apartment.
Do you want to add a sunny glow of colour to your contemporary or modern abode? Consider a bright orange highlight to incorporate colour without impeding the effect of impressive modern styled furniture. Here, tangerine works tremendously well in conjunction with the glossy crisp lines of its surrounding interior. Simply pick this bright and vibrant orange hue and you will immediately notice a sense of warmth and approachability to your domestic space.
Who doesn’t love an interesting, comfortable and intriguing rug? This tangy toned shag rug from Peer Steinbach is the perfect citrus injection for a domestic space in need of a little radiance. Just place it in a bland or dim space, watch winter wash away and be renewed with a toasty golden ambience.