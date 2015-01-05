Modern shower design

When it comes to your daily routines, one of the most sacred and important rituals of the lot is the morning shower. A good shower is a make or break experience—not hot water or poor pressure and you’re in for a rough start to the day that not even coffee will fix! The shower is where we spend our first, most intimate daily moments; rustled from slumber (whether in agreement or not), plucked from our dream states, the shower is where we regroup and create our fresh focus for the new day. Why would we settle for anything less than a shower that induces the most relaxing and resplendent of moods? As the following neat examples of svelte shower setups show, the days of faulty showerheads, leaky taps and busted tiles are over! Take a few design pointers from these gorgeous svelte options, and consider how your shower might benefit from an aesthetic overhaul. Your mornings will be smoother and your days will follow suit!
For when only the biggest and the most luxurious will do! This mammoth room presents a space that is as close to having your own private spa retreat as possible. The shower/sauna combination is truly out of this world, immense in size and style, this asparagus-hued tiled colossal washing space will leave your guests green eyed and extremely envious. Replete with heritage inspired bathroom fittings, this shower room features a space large enough to walk in, rest, relax and renew.
If you have ever enjoyed the luxury of showering in a well constructed or bespoke rain shower then you will appreciate this example, perhaps the ultimate in rain showers, this space maximises the stunning outdoor view by employing an open and unimpeded walk though wash area. Not simply just a place to wash, but almost an experience, the delight from the soft and delicate water subtly splashing as you shower will make every wash time feel like a 5 star hotel affair.
Often we do not have the luxury of space to include both a shower and a bath, so the bath/shower combination can be a great way to ensure you do not have to choose between the convenience of a shower and the relaxing luxury of a bath. Make sure you are not hampered by the inconvenience of only having a bath and install a double action bath/shower. Gone are the days when these particular objects were cumbersome, unsightly, slippery, and dangerous, moreover the puddles that were left behind by faulty shower curtains meant that the shower/bath combo tended to be more trouble than it was worth. Nowadays it is a different story, sleek fittings, wider bath spaces, glass splash guards mean that the options for a small space are endless.
Often when we think small bathrooms we think poky spaces, uncomfortable perfunctory shower that is only good for one thing—getting in, cleaning, and getting straight out. We certainly don’t tend to think of luxurious shower spaces in cramped cloistered areas where we might be able to let loose, rejuvenate, and reinvigorate ourselves for the day ahead. This example changes all of that; artfully designed shower bath space gives new meaning to what can be achieved in a very small space. The walls have been tiled in a hexagonal mosaic pattern from floor to ceiling, this gives the impression of a warm yet clean space, an area that welcomes you and radiates spa ambience. Added to that the nautical themed wall light, sliding frosted windows and individual temperature control, providing the perfect warmth every time—this is certainly one bathroom that may cause you to linger little too long!