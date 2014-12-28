Luxurious lap pools

Whether indoor or outdoor, water features in a domestic setting make for fabulous design statements. Whether for perfunctory or purely aesthetic reasons, integrating bodies of water into your home can really create a calm, relaxing setting and a soul nourishing domestic experience. However, this doesn’t have to stop at a simple pond or fish tank—why not up the ante and consider building in a small but generous lap pool into the mix? The benefits of an in-house lap pool cannot be understated—while gorgeous and aesthetically alluring in their own right, they provide immediate access to fitness and leisure. No more lengthy trips to the gymnasium or aquatic centre, battling for lane space with everyone else. With your own in-house garden or terrace lap pool, spend each morning or night taking a quick, invigorating dip; when it comes to summer time, you’ll really lap up the good times.

As we can see from the following brilliant examples, an in-house lap pool is the ultimate year-round domestic luxury.