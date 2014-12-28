Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Luxurious lap pools

press profile homify press profile homify
Safe House, KWK Promes KWK Promes Pool
Loading admin actions …

Whether indoor or outdoor, water features in a domestic setting make for fabulous design statements. Whether for perfunctory or purely aesthetic reasons, integrating bodies of water into your home can really create a calm, relaxing setting and a soul nourishing domestic experience. However, this doesn’t have to stop at a simple pond or fish tank—why not up the ante and consider building in a small but generous lap pool into the mix? The benefits of an in-house lap pool cannot be understated—while gorgeous and aesthetically alluring in their own right, they provide immediate access to fitness and leisure. No more lengthy trips to the gymnasium or aquatic centre, battling for lane space with everyone else. With your own in-house garden or terrace lap pool, spend each morning or night taking a quick, invigorating dip; when it comes to summer time, you’ll really lap up the good times. 

As we can see from the following brilliant examples, an in-house lap pool is the ultimate year-round domestic luxury.

The deck-side

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern pool
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

What a way to kick things off! This gorgeous feature deck-side pool will literally transform any outdoor setting into a dazzling backyard entertainment strip. Making for the ideal dip in the summertime, equally fantastic for those quick morning laps before work or in the balmy evening afterwards, this is one for the whole family—kids, adults and guests alike.

Rooftop resplendence

Skyview Polanco ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Pool
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Skyview Polanco

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Beginning your day in a pool like this and you’ll be off to a flying start—or you may never leave the house at all! Ok, so it might be a stretch to install such an immaculate urban skyscraper vista as part of your brand new flash pool deck-out, but regardless, wherever you plant this ideal pool setup you’ll really be making some pretty big waves. The perfect length for a morning dip, or a get together with friends and family, you’ll be the talk of the whole neighbourhood with this one. It doesn’t get much more resplendent or perfect than this.

The palms

Piscina privada desbordante con playa interior , ITP Piscinas ITP Piscinas Minimalist pool
ITP Piscinas

ITP Piscinas
ITP Piscinas
ITP Piscinas

Don’t you just love the way this edgeless-style backyard deck pool makes it look as if there’s nothing to hold that perfect cerulean blue water back from spilling over the side? Neat architectural lines, both water and wood, working effortlessly to form a fabulous outdoor entertainment area. Imagine all the glorious, sunny summer mornings to come out here, getting the muscles moving and the endorphins rushing, or the countless brilliant twilights by the deck with a cold drink on hand and a soul well and truly nourished. This is the pool that dreams are made of. Just add feature palm tree for that little extra Hollywood pizazz, some grass or turf by the deck side, a couple of well-placed banana lounges and with a setup like this you won’t need to be a movie star at all. Post-swim shower by the steps makes for a thoughtful addition to the scene.

Immaculate sanctuary

Safe House, KWK Promes KWK Promes Pool
KWK Promes

KWK Promes
KWK Promes
KWK Promes

Of course, the outdoor pool deck is a delightful addition to any domestic setting, but the fact is that if you live in a spot with typically rainy or at very least rather unpredictable weather, you may not always be able to get the most out of your new pool experience. In this nifty take on the outdoor setup, the designers have baulked the traditional ‘idyllic’ outdoor scene for something slightly more perfunctory, though no less aesthetically gorgeous—a fully ‘element-proof’, purpose-built lap pool that is completely sheltered from all hindrances to that all-important morning and evening leisure dip. Making your pool completely dedicated to swimming laps also might also lock you in to your exercise regime and really keep you in fine shape year round. A beautiful indoor aquatic experience.

Interior colours | Warming up winter with tangerine tones

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks