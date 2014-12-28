Luxurious lap pools

Whether indoor or outdoor, water features in a domestic setting make for fabulous design statements. Whether for perfunctory or purely aesthetic reasons, integrating bodies of water into your home can really create a calm, relaxing setting and a soul nourishing domestic experience. However, this doesn’t have to stop at a simple pond or fish tank—why not up the ante and consider building in a small but generous lap pool into the mix? The benefits of an in-house lap pool cannot be understated—while gorgeous and aesthetically alluring in their own right, they provide immediate access to fitness and leisure. No more lengthy trips to the gymnasium or aquatic centre, battling for lane space with everyone else. With your own in-house garden or terrace lap pool, spend each morning or night taking a quick, invigorating dip; when it comes to summer time, you’ll really lap up the good times.
As we can see from the following brilliant examples, an in-house lap pool is the ultimate year-round domestic luxury.
What a way to kick things off! This gorgeous feature deck-side pool will literally transform any outdoor setting into a dazzling backyard entertainment strip. Making for the ideal dip in the summertime, equally fantastic for those quick morning laps before work or in the balmy evening afterwards, this is one for the whole family—kids, adults and guests alike.
Beginning your day in a pool like this and you’ll be off to a flying start—or you may never leave the house at all! Ok, so it might be a stretch to install such an immaculate urban skyscraper vista as part of your brand new flash pool deck-out, but regardless, wherever you plant this ideal pool setup you’ll really be making some pretty big waves. The perfect length for a morning dip, or a get together with friends and family, you’ll be the talk of the whole neighbourhood with this one. It doesn’t get much more resplendent or perfect than this.
Don’t you just love the way this edgeless-style backyard deck pool makes it look as if there’s nothing to hold that perfect cerulean blue water back from spilling over the side? Neat architectural lines, both water and wood, working effortlessly to form a fabulous outdoor entertainment area. Imagine all the glorious, sunny summer mornings to come out here, getting the muscles moving and the endorphins rushing, or the countless brilliant twilights by the deck with a cold drink on hand and a soul well and truly nourished. This is the pool that dreams are made of. Just add feature palm tree for that little extra Hollywood pizazz, some grass or turf by the deck side, a couple of well-placed banana lounges and with a setup like this you won’t need to be a movie star at all. Post-swim shower by the steps makes for a thoughtful addition to the scene.
Of course, the outdoor pool deck is a delightful addition to any domestic setting, but the fact is that if you live in a spot with typically rainy or at very least rather unpredictable weather, you may not always be able to get the most out of your new pool experience. In this nifty take on the outdoor setup, the designers have baulked the traditional ‘idyllic’ outdoor scene for something slightly more perfunctory, though no less aesthetically gorgeous—a fully ‘element-proof’, purpose-built lap pool that is completely sheltered from all hindrances to that all-important morning and evening leisure dip. Making your pool completely dedicated to swimming laps also might also lock you in to your exercise regime and really keep you in fine shape year round. A beautiful indoor aquatic experience.