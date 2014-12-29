Sumptuous spas for winter

Does it get any more luxurious than having 24-7 access to an in-house spa bath? After all, when the temperature plummets into the negatives and the harsh winter sets in, a domestic spa setup can be the difference between a winter huddled and wished away, and a winter embraced and well spent. Imagine the scene: grey skies and chill outside, perhaps a little snow on the ground, flitting through the icy air; there you are, bubbling away in a steaming hot spa, glass of champagne in hand, unwinding in the glorious, therapeutic warm water. Having a spa at home can be a dream come true, and the best thing is that it’s not only possible but these days highly affordable and accessible too.

Take a look at these incredibly enticing examples of in-house spa bath glory and consider bringing a little wintertime luxury into the privacy of your very own home. You won’t regret it!