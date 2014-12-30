Utilising bed nets in your bedroom

Once upon a time, the fairly unflattering bed net was a sheer necessity, especially if you were living in hot, steamy or tropical climes. After all, there is nothing like a plague of mosquitoes and night time bugs to disrupt your precious slumber and make for a terrible nights’ sleep! However, these days the common, sheer lace white bed net fulfills so much more than just a perfunctory role; the bed net today has become an increasingly popular modern boudoir accessory. With a range of styles, fabrics and shades to select from, the right choice of bed net can create a sense of island breeziness in your bedroom, a touch of allure and mystique, while assisting a great nights’ sleep—whether there’s mosquitoes on the loose or not. Simply lazing underneath these protective, dreamy layers is enough to induce the deepest of slumbers.
Take a look at the fabulous bed nets in the following examples and dream up some great bed net ideas for your own boudoir today.
Just like a set of brilliant white curtains, this bed net set up is gives the perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics, with a range of choices—if you don’t want a full net obscuring the view of your bed all day long, simply pull it back behind the bedhead and let it rest; come night time, drape it effortlessly around yourself for a truly lavish, dream-inducing slumber. Under pitched roof wood and rustic, symmetrical decor and accoutrements, this two-fold white pull back blends in with the rooms balance and equilibrium, while simultaneously bringing some much extra aesthetic depth and elegance to a bedroom already brimming with personality.
Like a boudoir from a 16th Century French castle somewhere in the foothills of the Aix-en-Provence, or perhaps a rural manor in 17th Century England, this delightful bedroom configuration really breathes with an extra layer of romance and authenticity with such a pretty lace halo bed net. Here’s an example where you want your net to stay put right round the clock—magical and marvellous on the eye, while fulfilling its perfunctory purpose too.
We all know that heat rises to the top, and in the summertime, so too the mosquitoes and night bugs! When it comes to the attic, a bed net is almost a sheer necessity—with emphasis on ‘sheer’. What a delicate overhang, neatly suspended by the central ceiling girder, this makes for a sturdy ‘no through road’ for those annoying mosquitoes, and an aesthetic interior design success.
It doesn’t get much cuter than this. As well as the adults, our little ones need the night time attention just as much. Here, a baby sized white lace net brings so much charm and charisma to an already spellbinding nursery, replete with elephant wall mural, tangible ‘Babar’ doll and colourful parrot on top. Your little one will be sleeping up a dream world with the addition of such a splendid cot net.
Remember how exciting and fun it was to make your very own cubby when you were a child? It was the best! Hiding yourself away in a rocky construction of sheets and blankets, suspended with books and other random bits and pieces. Here, a conventional bed net becomes a full-blown kids’ cubby experience—just like camping, only indoors! Completely bug proof, this is a nifty alternative to the traditional net option that the kids will absolutely love you for.
Doesn’t this room spark memories of Sarah’s room in that dreamy childhood movie, ‘Labyrinth’? A delightfully appointed, delicately feminine boudoir setup, the only thing that could possibly enhance the dreaminess here is a resplendent white pull-back curtain net—what a tasteful addition to such an elegant, charming room. Functional, effortless and so easy on the eye.