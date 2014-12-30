Utilising bed nets in your bedroom

Once upon a time, the fairly unflattering bed net was a sheer necessity, especially if you were living in hot, steamy or tropical climes. After all, there is nothing like a plague of mosquitoes and night time bugs to disrupt your precious slumber and make for a terrible nights’ sleep! However, these days the common, sheer lace white bed net fulfills so much more than just a perfunctory role; the bed net today has become an increasingly popular modern boudoir accessory. With a range of styles, fabrics and shades to select from, the right choice of bed net can create a sense of island breeziness in your bedroom, a touch of allure and mystique, while assisting a great nights’ sleep—whether there’s mosquitoes on the loose or not. Simply lazing underneath these protective, dreamy layers is enough to induce the deepest of slumbers.

Take a look at the fabulous bed nets in the following examples and dream up some great bed net ideas for your own boudoir today.