The Two-Faced Home

Set amongst an idyllic, Austrian landscape this lovely cottage is the creation of Viennese architecture firm Backraum Architektur, whose design premise incorporates the use of natural materials to reflect the surrounding environment.

Attention to detail is the name of the game with simple but stunning finishes achieved by resurrecting traditional craftsmanship, producing a sequence of sleek lines that blend together and effuse an air of understated sophistication.

The charred timber exterior is a prime example of a traditional technique used to add character to the home with the practical effect of sealing the wood from the elements. The pale underside of the timber has been retained throughout the interior in order to infuse warmth and light within the living quarters.

The result is a chic but rustic cottage leaning sturdily on the hillside with stunning views of the surrounding lake and forest. The perfect locale to escape the bustle of city living and indulge in the serenity of the countryside for a relaxing getaway.