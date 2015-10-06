The Mysterious Workshop House

In a secluded locale within an urban London neighbourhood hides The Workshop. This mysterious property can only be accessed through a shadowy passage next to a classic Victorian terrace but, upon entering, visitors are privy to the very finest in expansive city living.

The plot was originally developed by structuring a roof between existing, adjacent buildings. It has since been impressively augmented by Henning Stummel Architects, who have transformed a once derelict expanse into a sleek, modern home. So impressive is this design, in fact, that The Workshop was awarded the RIBA London Housing Award for 2014!

The steel-framed roof remains but now contains a transparent apex, inviting a generous intake of light to permeate the rooms below. The result is a delicate structure relative to the surrounding brick homes with modern and industrial finishes bathed in a calm and tranquil air.

Let's take a tour…