The Green House

The city of Porto is one of the oldest in Portugal and has a rich architectural heritage. Lining the city's streets are homes brimming with character and charm, each with its own unique identity—an element of Porto long recognised internationally!
It was with this reputation in mind that ANC Architects sought to rejuvenate this beautiful, old building in order to breathe new life into a neighbourhood at risk of becoming run-down. The project takes one of Porto's historical homes and transforms it into a luminescent, green oasis in the middle of town.
Classic design elements are complemented by the addition of contemporary finishes to create a luxurious, modern home that pays homage to the traditional richness of Porto architecture.
Let's take a tour inside…
Glowing in a delicate green, the façade of this home beams onto the street, drawing the gaze of passers-by. Traditional design details have been retained, from the white window trimmings to the iron lattice above the front door. The home is eye-catching and inviting and presents a playful, happy contrast to the more muted tones found throughout the neighbourhood. Trees lining the street help to filter sunlight with sporadic shade and blend beautifully with the green tiles resting just beyond their reach.
When viewing the backyard of the property we get a feel for the energetic use of colour ANC have infused into the space. The neatly trimmed, green lawn evokes the tiled façade of the house, while the rich, pink staircase presents a bold contrast.
The rear renovation of the house appears delicate and refined with balconies having been added to the original structure. Bordered in glass, the balconies provide a cosy vantage from which to peer out onto the surrounding neighbourhood, while still allowing plenty of natural light to enter the home when not in use.
The hefty stone walls framing the yard hark back to Porto's architectural foundations and provide a wonderful example of classic and modern design synergy.
The kitchen area combines the traditional, ornate finishes so prevalent in historical Porto homes with contemporary storage and appliances. The stainless steel kitchen island, in tandem with the stark white walls, creates a lightness of space, making the room appear larger than usual and amplifying both internal and external lighting.
Simple, open storage units also add a modern feel, with their darker colour serving to anchor the room in a solid foundation.
A spacious bathroom echoes the kitchen design with silver and white used to imbue visual expansion and a clean, refreshing atmosphere. The double shower unit adds a sense of luxury with the metal frame extending from the ceiling primed for a decorative shower curtain to add character to the space.
Examining a close up of the home's rear facade we can see how the dark pink hue is beautifully offset by white trimming and black French doors. Flooring remains muted so as not to overwhelm the overall design concept, with the original, polished floorboards providing a sense of warmth and adding to the home's historical feel.
The ceiling has been decorated with an intricate, abstract pattern to spice up the space, intriguing visitors and adding a sense of fun to the predominantly colour-blocked decor.
This image demonstrates the magnificent restoration effort accomplished by the architects, who have managed to rejuvenate delicate, traditional finishes while infusing the home with a modern feel. The bright, white trimmings retain a sense of historical grandeur and spring upwards from the calm, solidity of the hardwood floors. The abstract ceiling pattern continues throughout the home, lending a sense of modern artistry through its unique, decorative depth.
We can also see here that the interior is beautifully lit by natural light with sunshine streaming through the windows from all directions, warming and relaxing the space and highlighting even the most intricate design features.
The basement is another draw card of this lovely, Porto property with the original, chequered tiles adding character to the space and the two sets of French doors inviting light and air from the exterior. Bursts of colour spring from the back yard with the green lawn laying in wait for a summer socialising. The stone walls frame the garden in natural grandeur and provide a subdued backdrop to the lush, green grass and pink rear façade of this lovely home.
