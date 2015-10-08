The Green House

The city of Porto is one of the oldest in Portugal and has a rich architectural heritage. Lining the city's streets are homes brimming with character and charm, each with its own unique identity—an element of Porto long recognised internationally!

It was with this reputation in mind that ANC Architects sought to rejuvenate this beautiful, old building in order to breathe new life into a neighbourhood at risk of becoming run-down. The project takes one of Porto's historical homes and transforms it into a luminescent, green oasis in the middle of town.

Classic design elements are complemented by the addition of contemporary finishes to create a luxurious, modern home that pays homage to the traditional richness of Porto architecture.

Let's take a tour inside…