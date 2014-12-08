Mixing vintage with modern in the home

As descriptive terms, vintage and modern are quite contradictory. Vintage is a term that originated with wine growing, as a description for the year a particular wine was produced. The term is now used to describe a wide range of things, including fashion and decoration. Vintage in this sense is much more broad, and does not denote a particular year something was produced, as it does with wine. When one thinks of vintage decoration, we probably think of other descriptive words such as retro or antique, which are also terms given to items and styles of bygone eras.

Modern design on the other hand, is anything related to the present or recent times, as opposed to the past. Many homes have either been designed in one or the other; choosing a decorating scheme that sticks to one theme throughout the entire home. Why is this the case? We think styles can be mixed to great effect, and mixing vintage and modern is no exception. Today, with the help of UK experts on homify, we are going to show you how these British professionals have perfectly mixed old with new, to create homes with unique style and character, paying homage to the past, all the while staying contemporary, and without missing out on creature comforts that are part of modern life.