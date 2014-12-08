Your browser is out-of-date.

Mixing vintage with modern in the home

James Rippon James Rippon
Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style bathroom
As descriptive terms, vintage and modern are quite contradictory. Vintage is a term that originated with wine growing, as a description for the year a particular wine was produced. The term is now used to describe a wide range of things, including fashion and decoration. Vintage in this sense is much more broad, and does not denote a particular year something was produced, as it does with wine. When one thinks of vintage decoration, we probably think of other descriptive words such as retro or antique, which are also terms given to items and styles of bygone eras.

Modern design on the other hand, is anything related to the present or recent times, as opposed to the past. Many homes have either been designed in one or the other; choosing a decorating scheme that sticks to one theme throughout the entire home. Why is this the case? We think styles can be mixed to great effect, and mixing vintage and modern is no exception. Today, with the help of UK experts on homify, we are going to show you how these British professionals have perfectly mixed old with new, to create homes with unique style and character, paying homage to the past, all the while staying contemporary, and without missing out on creature comforts that are part of modern life.

Hidden modern appliances

The Original British Standard Kitchen British Standard by Plain English Country style kitchen
At a glance, this setting denotes a number of characteristics of an early-to-mid century kitchen, through the timber panelling on the walls, wooden cabinetry, vintage taps, lighting, and even an antique-style stove. However, this modern kitchen has been designed with the past in mind, while using modern fittings and technology. A gas oven that is energy efficient, coupled with and all the settings of a modern appliance has been designed to look like an early 20th century wood stove. British Standard is a kitchen manufacturer who build sensible cupboards at sensible prices. They encompass the functionality of today's cupboards, in a style from a bygone era.

Hints of vintage

Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style bathroom
As in the above kitchen, this bathroom setting from Ardesia Design is as modern as any bathroom, with a touch of vintage thrown in to great effect. Detailed cabinetry does not often feature in bathrooms of the 21st century, but here we see how well it can work alongside a little wallpaper, and all all the modernities of a contemporary bathroom.

A country cottage

Kitchen design , holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Country style kitchen
Evoking thoughts of the quintessential British country cottage, this kitchen setting from award winning Holly Keeling Interiors and Styling perfectly depicts a vintage-chic interior. Soft green tones from kitchens of previous decades are surrounded by floral curtains, chandeliers and flowers. Note in the corner the mid-century style fridge. Many appliance companies now recreate items such as fridges and stoves to mimic the style of of appliances of popular past eras.

A vintage centrepiece

Cadde Bostan Private Apartment , Derun Architecture & Interior Design Derun Architecture & Interior Design Eclectic style living room
This modern home is the perfect mix of old and new, opting to surround the modern touches of a family home with a large, weathered timber dining table. Being such a stark contrast to the existing setting, the table becomes the obvious focal point of the room, showing the perfect example how the two styles of vintage and modern can work perfectly in the home.

Stainless steel

Stable Cottage Adam Coupe Photography Limited Country style kitchen
Stainless steel appliances and benchtops have only made their way into homes in recent years, adding a commercial feel to the kitchens our families use everyday. In this home, we can see the ultra modern benchtops, stove and oven being illuminated by a stainless steel lampshade. In the distance, there is a fireplace, aiding in warming this cottage that blends the various themes in perfect unison. To view the rest of this home in Hampshire, beautifully photographed by Adam Coupe Photography, click here.

Want to see how other homes have mixed an array of different decorating styles then checkout our ideabook on mixing decorating themes here.

homify 360°: Renovation of a 1970s home
Are you fan of mixing styles? Or would you prefer to stick to one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

