6 inner city living tips

They may not be the first thing that come to mind when you think about decorating a home in the city, but once you make the switch, you will be wishing you found out about them the day you got your first inner city flat. There are three main benefits to black out curtains. The first is in the name. These curtains block out the light pollution that comes with living in cities. This helps us to sleep through the night, or even during the day if you are a shift worker, and can help babies sleep, too. Some curtain manufacturers even claim to block out 99% of light!

The second benefit of black out curtains is the reduction in noise. Cities are busy places, and with all the late night traffic and sirens, can often be a hard place to get a good nights rest if you are a light sleeper. Blackout curtains can block out up to 40% of noise, which is quite a feat.

Thirdly, they can reduce your power bills by roughly 25%, by keeping heat in during winter, and blocking heat during summer.