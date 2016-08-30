The beginners guide to lower electric bills

Microwaves, stoves, air conditioners, DVD players… these and other inventions undoubtedly make our lives easier (and our homes fuller), but the downside is that they can also rake up unwanted electricity bills. And with so many other things that we’d rather spend money on (like holidays and new sofas), who needs that?

Not to worry, as homify brings you a bunch of solutions, as always. Take a look at these nine clever ways in which you can cut down your monthly bills (from water and heating to energy consumption) by doing a few simple tricks in and around your home…