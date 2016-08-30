Your browser is out-of-date.

The beginners guide to lower electric bills

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Loading admin actions …

Microwaves, stoves, air conditioners, DVD players… these and other inventions undoubtedly make our lives easier (and our homes fuller), but the downside is that they can also rake up unwanted electricity bills. And with so many other things that we’d rather spend money on (like holidays and new sofas), who needs that?

Not to worry, as homify brings you a bunch of solutions, as always. Take a look at these nine clever ways in which you can cut down your monthly bills (from water and heating to energy consumption) by doing a few simple tricks in and around your home…

1. Cut overall energy costs

First of all, ask your utility company for a free energy audit. A representative will come to your house and explain how you can make your home more energy-efficient – easy peasy! 

Advice will include tips such as sealing leaks in windows and doors and insulating ducts, all of which can help you save a pretty penny.

2. Store water in the fridge

Be sure to keep a pitcher or bottle of water in the fridge to ensure you always have cold drinking water – no more running that tap to get to water that’s nice and cool. 

homify hint: Add aerators to your taps, as they reduce the amount of water that comes through the faucet head and increase water pressure, thus increasing performance by decreasing money spending!

3. Let your toilet save you water

Inspect those toilets, faucets, and dishwashers regularly for leaks and drips. Add a drop of food colouring to the toilet tank, then wait a few minutes before checking to see if the colour has shown up in the toilet bowl. If it has, your toilet is leaking.  

To help you save even more water in the bathroom, put a plastic bottle filled with water on the floor of the tank. As the tank will require less water to fill, it will cut your water bill every time you flush. But don’t do this is you have a high-efficiency toilet.

Need a bathroom designer? How about a painter or floorer? Our list of professionals can help you out…

4. Save on heating costs

Every degree you lower on your thermostat during winter saves you about 5%, which can make up to quite a lot. To save even more, switch to a programme thermostat, and see how that energy bill gets cut down to size. 

Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of: Underfloor Heating: Yay Or Nay?

5. Change your chores and cut your energy bill

Don’t run that washing machine or dishwasher unless they’re stacked. Doing full loads of laundry and dishes result in maximum efficiency, helping you avoid water waste. 

Remember that clean appliances also help to cut costs, so be sure to inspect your lint filter, air conditioner, and heating-system filters on a monthly basis.

6. Save on credit card bills

A locked-away credit card can help you lose the spending temptation. But don’t cancel them, as it may hurt your credit score. Rather keep them in a safe place, and stick only one in your wallet or purse. 

This can help you save up for some other elements, like that new dining table / hallway mirror / living room ottoman…

7. Save power while sleeping

Want to see which items are gobbling up electricity while you sleep? Wait until dark and then walk around your house with a flashlight to see which elements “glow”. Power strips, computers, DVD players, microwave… the results may shock you. 

Rather pull the plugs from those ones which don’t need to be switched on at all times, like your microwave oven. And consider plugging appliances into a power strip, allowing you to only pull out one or two plugs before bed time.

8. Make those appliances use less energy

If your freezer is on the empty side, it is still consuming loads of power to keep the space icy cold. Lessen that empty space by filling it with a large stone or a bucket – anything that can take up space.

Doing this will lessen your freezer’s workload, thereby ensuring less electricity usage.

9. Cool down those air con costs

Let a ceiling fan spread your air con’s cool air around the room, allowing those interiors to cool down faster and lessening cooling costs.

Aim the vents of the air con at the ceiling and let the cool air float down to the floor – letting the room cool down from top to bottom will ensure better air circulation.

How else do you keep your household bills in check?

