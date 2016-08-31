Interiors & Remodelling: Antique brick house

Not all of us were blessed with hectares and hectares of available grounds, ripe and ready to host a multitude of blooming flowers, sky-high trees, and an abundance of other garden beauties.

Having said that, there is no reason why your modest little ground/lawn surface can’t be transformed into an exceptional spot of florals, regardless of its size – it’s all about clever planning and planting (see what we did there?).

To help you out of that tight spot, find herewith nine ingenious tricks that can make any small outdoor space seem like a lush and blooming garden.