Classy & contemporary corner pergolas

Imagine a beautiful night, the sun setting below the horizon and the cooler air is starting to roll in. You're sitting in your garden, cuddled up on your garden chair and enjoying the pleasant atmosphere all around you. What makes it that little bit more special is a really magical setting, where the vines are creeping down from the corner of the pergola. In-between the lattice beams above you, you can see the stars beginning to appear in the sky and it's a moment that you cherish.

Corner pergolas are such a wonderful idea for smaller or more eclectic gardens. They add an air of magic to an outdoor space, just like the classic pergola's inspired sense of a fairytale dreamland. Traditionally, these wooden structures would be trailing with vines and flowers, creating an almost cave-like place of wonder. These days, pergolas come in many forms, shapes and sizes to suit anyones style.