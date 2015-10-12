Classy & contemporary corner pergolas

Imagine a beautiful night, the sun setting below the horizon and the cooler air is starting to roll in. You're sitting in your garden, cuddled up on your garden chair and enjoying the pleasant atmosphere all around you. What makes it that little bit more special is a really magical setting, where the vines are creeping down from the corner of the pergola. In-between the lattice beams above you, you can see the stars beginning to appear in the sky and it's a moment that you cherish.
Corner pergolas are such a wonderful idea for smaller or more eclectic gardens. They add an air of magic to an outdoor space, just like the classic pergola's inspired sense of a fairytale dreamland. Traditionally, these wooden structures would be trailing with vines and flowers, creating an almost cave-like place of wonder. These days, pergolas come in many forms, shapes and sizes to suit anyones style.
There's everything to love about this unusual corner pergola. It's constructed from a chic and stylish black iron, curving across the garden dining area with the air of an eclectic Italian restaurant. It stands out rather starkly against the neutral toned bricks and subtle greens of the bordering plants, firmly stating it's a focal point of the garden. And rightly so; this is a beautiful and original corner pergola design, bringing with it vibes from al fresco European dining.
This pergola rests at the bottom of the garden; a perfect place to send the kids when all you want is a moment of peace and quiet. The addition of the cherry red swing hanging from the overhead beams will entertain the children, hopefully, for just the right amount of time—time for an energising coffee and a relaxing conversation. The traditional vines which are entangled amongst the beams here adds an extra air of enchantment to this miniature playground.
This pergola extends straight from the main structure of the house, encompassing the patio area. Although not quite a corner pergola, it does fit nicely around the corners of the house—giving it an edge which is brings it into modern day design. A favourite thing about this pergola is the explosion of coloured tiles which push contemporary design into the garden. Contrasting so bluntly with the ripe green of the grass and overflowing potted plants, this pergola is perfect for those with their designs planted firmly in the twenty-first century.
This wonderful wooden corner pergola is a much more traditional design, with its open lattice and exposed wood beams. The corner design works beautifully, as this garden appears to be of the smaller size. Rather than taking up half of the garden with a regularly shaped pergola, this corner structure does nothing but add character and practicality to the design. It's surrounded by free flowing trees, their tender branches writhing through the air surrounding the pergola. This is truly a magical space to create in your garden.
What an absolutely wonderful take on the corner pergola: throwing the old design out and ushering in this new, eclectic and innovative garden structure. Copper toned and curved, this structure certainly catches the eye and entices the bold designer with its shine and magnitude. The huge beams which reach toward the top of the pergola are not left to top the structure, but are instead curved over by massive arches, blending in with the same material, yet standing firmly alone with their 3D formation.
So perhaps this isn't the corner pergola as you would traditionally think, but bring your mind into the exact present of the twenty-first century and you will find this structure at the forefront of the images. Think, again, al fresco European dining, a setting both traditionally romantic yet completely engaging with the modern age. This pergola, although a simple canvas sheet, matches this description perfectly. It can fit anywhere in the garden, too, as either a corner pergola or more traditionally placed. The air can be nothing but romantic underneath this classy canvas.
Here we return, once again, to the more traditional corner pergola, with its classic wood material, open lattice beams, and trailing vines. Placed in the corner of the garden, it encompasses a charming patio area, one which truly inspires fairytales and dreams. Surrounding by healthy plants and small garden trees, there could be no setting as lovely as this in which to sit and enjoy a summer's evening.
This garden structure certainly steps away from most traditions of the pergola. The open lattice is occupied by glass panes, making this structure one safe to sit under on the more damp days. The beams are constructed from a darkly rich tone, starkly formed against the white of the driveway. Yet the colour blends well with the right hand side portion of the house, which is of a matching wooden material. This contemporary pergola sits at numerous angles throughout the garden space, making it perfect for corners or likewise.
There is no simpler pergola than this contemporary structure, placed at the bottom corner of the garden. It foregoes all lattice beams, which traditionally span the top of the pergola. Instead, it deems only the outer edges of the roof and its four legs necessary. There's a distinct elegance in this pergola, with its succeeding desire to simply and refine what a pergola means to the onlooker.
This is really a favourite of all the modern pergolas we have seen. Its stunning geometry and subtle shades entice the onlooker into entering its shelter, while giving the impression that there's so much more space than reality has it. The neutral tones contrast beautifully with the natural blossoming of the surrounding flowers and greenery, making this the ideal pergola to sit beneath and enjoy all that nature has to offer your garden.
