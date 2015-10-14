Thinking of resurfacing a driveway? Do you need new hard-wearing kitchen worktops? Then exposed aggregate concrete could be an option for you. Aggregate is long lasting, tough and is a combination of materials that are designed to last a lengthy amount of time. So whether you need a surface space that can retain its design under the chopping of the kitchen knife, or a driveway that will stay fresh throughout the seasons, exposed aggregate concrete is a great and durable alternative to the more conventional surface materials.

Today there are a large variety of aggregate options to choose from. From polished, matte, satin, gravel or sand to crushed stone. Alter the look to how you please, for example you could create a high-gloss polished surface aggregate for an industrial kitchen look. Once laid, aggregate will certainly last a long time, so investing in aggregate is a great long term solution.