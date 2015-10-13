Mighty oakwood homes

As we all know, homes come in many shapes, sizes, materials and textures. From industrial concrete to rustic wood, it's difficult to choose what material will be the main sculpting material of our home. This is especially true when the exterior of the home bleeds into the interior décor of the house. This is the case here as we look through oakwood homes.

Oak is one of those woods that will never go out of fashion, whether it's used in constructing your home or to accessorise its interior. Here, we shall see numerous homes that base their exterior aesthetic around oak, with doors or an outside lean-to, but also homes that have welcomed oak inside. From oak based kitchens to oak stairways, this versatile material can be used in so many different ways!