The Family Tree House

Located at the edge of new housing estate is this beautiful new home. The spacious residence offers a generous canvas to which the excited owners can start their new life. The bespoke home has been tailored by local design experts specifically for their clients who desired a timeless, efficient and stylish place they could call home. Each aspect of the design was well considered with fixtures and finishes of the highest quality. Both desirably situated and sensationally designed; the stunning home represents an irresistible family scenario that is the envy of most. Let's find out more…
From this vantage point the grand scale of the home is evident straight away. Only recently finished, the design is of unapologetic modern architecture formed by bold symmetrical shapes and a diverse array of materials. Rising two stories high and with a generous floor space, the home’s orientation allows for sun drenched interiors that always feel bright.
Undoubtedly, you would have noticed that a tree appears to be growing straight through a section of the home. Before construction began the owners grew to like the tree which was standing on their plot. Although dead, rather than removing the tree it was decided to that the tree would remain in place and be built around.
A large section of the ground level was perceived as a holistic communal space that is formed by a kitchen, living and dining areas. It’s a space of vast openness and is furnished only where necessary.
Introducing natural materials can bring an exciting design accent to a space. Here, the experts have chosen to clad a large section of the wall next to the stairs in timber. The unique look provided by the timber helps break up the monochromatic scheme of the rest of the room.
As beautiful as the rest of the home is—it’s within the kitchen where the family chooses to spend most of their time. The modern kitchen forms the
heart of the home where meals are prepared and eaten or simply used as a place where the family catches up.
Perhaps the most important design consideration for the functionality of the kitchen was the choice of benchtop. Not only does the benchtop need to be durable for daily use but it also affects the overall design of the kitchen. The designers here have selected a low lying and slim island benchtop, which invites everyone to take a seat. Notice how the glossy white finish enhances the kitchen's clean look.
Down the stairs is a space reserved for quieter moments. The space is calm but elegant thanks to the neutral colour scheme consisting of a light greys for the walls and the diversity of natural tones provided by the timber floorboards. A small table paired with four cushioned chairs provides a space for the children to do their homework or play games.
A main bedroom features a sumptuous en-suite, which confirms the benchmark beauty of this home. We love the dark appearance of the stacked stone feature wall behind the bed, which is lit up magically by the spotlights above. Delicate accents of cream and white for the bed linen bring a softness to the room, while a sense of warmth is created by the gold and brown pillows.
The final room is an upstairs landing. This room takes on a different aesthetic from the rest of the home with a more classic look. The introduction of a light blue pairs well with the deep tone of the floorboards.
This ends our tour but if you're looking for more inspiration be sure to check: The Eccentric Home.