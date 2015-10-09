The Family Tree House

From this vantage point the grand scale of the home is evident straight away. Only recently finished, the design is of unapologetic modern architecture formed by bold symmetrical shapes and a diverse array of materials. Rising two stories high and with a generous floor space, the home’s orientation allows for sun drenched interiors that always feel bright.

Undoubtedly, you would have noticed that a tree appears to be growing straight through a section of the home. Before construction began the owners grew to like the tree which was standing on their plot. Although dead, rather than removing the tree it was decided to that the tree would remain in place and be built around.