Mother Nature's Home

Dramatic finishes and an innovative layout ensures this outstanding residence enjoys landmark status in the area. Situated in picturesque countryside in Italy; the new home was designed by renowned contemporary architects at DOM Arquitectura and stands as one of the firm's best achievements. What makes this house so special is the way it has been designed in relation to the landscape. The building itself appears to be a natural extension of its surround and feels to be truly a part of nature. Generously proportioned bedrooms, fully equipped kitchen and a picture perfect al fresco area enhance an already exciting and irresistible home.
With a strong connectivity to the landscape, the new building fits effortlessly amongst its beautiful natural surround. Thanks to a respectful building massing and by using locally sourced timber and stone, it's safe to say that the new home is a positive addition to Mother Nature. Trees have been planted close to the house, which in time will not only provide much needed shade, but the lush green of the leaves will also bring added life to the garden.
Since this region of Italy is warm most of the year, it was only logical for the home to have a quality outdoor setting. The prospect of spending long periods here would be welcomed by most, considering how homely and intimate the space has been set up. There are plenty of spots available on either the armchairs or couch for friends and family to gather around for some drinks in the evenings. Not only are the seats comfortable but they’re highly durable and weather resistant so there's no risk of damage.
Inside, northern light washes throughout the living zones, which along with the white walls and ceiling provide the space with a tangible brightness. It's an ideal setting for entertaining with the combined living, dining and kitchen areas making for an ultra-practical and social area. Quality reigns supreme with only the best locally made furniture chosen. Pale timber flooring is an elegant choice, which although has a faint stain, brings warmth that balances out the boldness of the white scheme.
The beautiful floorboards continue from the living room and, along with the white paint, create a continuity between the living and sleeping areas. There’s also a trace of an industrial influence in this room, particularly in the light fitting and the the choice of seamless cabinetry.
What a lovely awakening each morning it would be for the owners as natural light spills into the bedroom from the window. Though, it would still remain difficult to get out of bed considering how comfy it looks. Not only is the bed comfy but a modern touch has been achieved with the choice of cream and white bedding covers that posses a rich blend of pattern and textures. We simply love the industrial-style bedside table lamps lights that provide a particular rustic touch.
To summarise, it's a superb home that has been a pleasure to take a look at.