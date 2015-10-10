Mother Nature's Home

What a lovely awakening each morning it would be for the owners as natural light spills into the bedroom from the window. Though, it would still remain difficult to get out of bed considering how comfy it looks. Not only is the bed comfy but a modern touch has been achieved with the choice of cream and white bedding covers that posses a rich blend of pattern and textures. We simply love the industrial-style bedside table lamps lights that provide a particular rustic touch.

To summarise, it's a superb home that has been a pleasure to take a look at. For a similar project, why not take a look at the following Ideabook: Home From The Future.