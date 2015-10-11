The Cliffhanger House

Today we’re going to take a look at an amazing new home located in picturesque natural surrounds in regional Spain. The property sits on a sloping allotment surrounded by forest, making an ideal spot to enjoy nature in all its wonder. The owners and their architects aimed for the design of the home to be both low-cost and low environmental impact and they achieved this by focusing on sourcing materials from the region and by employing local tradesman. Interiors boast a fresh and natural décor that complements the beautiful forest surroundings. Amazingly, the interior is clad from top to bottom with the same timber used for the exterior, establishing a continuity between inside and out.
Being perched precariously on the side of a forested hillside makes for an incredible setting for this newly built family home. You can see from our vantage point that the entirety of the building appears to be wrapped in timber. A combination of glass and timber join together to create a visually interesting exterior that peaks our curiosity as to what can be found inside. We simply must take a closer look!
Standing besides the entrance, our gaze is immediately drawn to the stunning timber cladding. Mounted horizontally, the look of the timber provides visual interest via pattern with the diverse tones of the timber grains enhancing this look.
Mentioned earlier was the owner's ambition for a sustainable design for their home. An often forgotten but simple method of controlling the internal temperature of the home is by incorporating window shutters. Here, the timber shutters can be closed without hassle meaning the internal environment can stay comfortable even during the heat of the summer.
A perspective from below the house demonstrates the gravity defying design of the structure. Notice how part of the building is hanging out over the slope below. Overall it demonstrates the the skill of the architects who have somehow managed to build this challenging home without flaw.
To allow for natural drainage from rain water, the ground surrounding the house will be covered in gravel in the near future. Gravel will also help avoid any erosion from occurring due to weather or from general usage.
Upon entering we find ourselves in the home's main hallway, which is used as both a study and library. You would have noticed that the timber cladding seen on the exterior of the home has been continued inside. The entirety of the floors, walls and the ceiling have been clad in timber, with the effect memorising. The room also features double volume height complete with tall windows that let in plenty of sunshine—perfect for the days spent working at the desk.
Even the most avid book collector would struggle to fill all the available space on the bookshelf that spans across the entire wall of one side. Rather than use artwork or ornaments, we can see how colour has been introduced by the books.
Moving further inside we arrive in the living room, where the home's layout has completely opened up in terms of width. The walls are a study of crisp white and act as much needed contrast to the warm tones of the timber cladding.
Comfy leather couches have been placed facing the television for moments when the family joins together to watch their favourite TV shows. Otherwise, these couches can make a great spot to kick back and take in the views of the nature outside through the huge windows above the TV. Further down the room is where the kitchen and dining table is located. Let's continue…
Few kitchens can boast a more impressive views than the one here—no matter where you stand in the room nature is always within view. Even when chopping vegetables you can pause for a moment to look out the windows above the benchtop. The sounds and smells of the outside world can also be let in by opening the glass doors, which lead onto a small balcony. It's difficult not to be impressed by the kitchen with its clean and functional appearance, where everything looks to be in perfect order. The working surfaces and cabinets could be the highlight of the room thanks to their white gloss finish.
The upstairs level accommodates two large bedrooms as well as a sizeable bathroom. You'll notice that the hallway has been used as an area where the children can play with their toys. Usually a messy hallway is the cause of great annoyance for most parents, but luckily this is avoided with all the toys able to be stored away easily in cute boxes that can be kept out of sight and mind.
Unfortunately the tour has ended but be sure to click the link, below, to see inside another inspiring home. This time it's a newly built cabin by the lake which has a décor that can only be described as being fun and a little bit crazy. Click and see for yourself: The Crazy Cabin by the Lake.