The Cliffhanger House

Standing besides the entrance, our gaze is immediately drawn to the stunning timber cladding. Mounted horizontally, the look of the timber provides visual interest via pattern with the diverse tones of the timber grains enhancing this look.

Mentioned earlier was the owner's ambition for a sustainable design for their home. An often forgotten but simple method of controlling the internal temperature of the home is by incorporating window shutters. Here, the timber shutters can be closed without hassle meaning the internal environment can stay comfortable even during the heat of the summer.