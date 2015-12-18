Super ideas for small gardens

Having a small garden doesn't have to mean that you can't flex your creative green thumbs to create an amazing space that allows you to relax and reconnect with nature. In fact, small gardens can prove to be some of the most well thought out and considered, with every facet of available space being put to great use to create a little slice of utopia that is just yours.
Take a look at our small garden ideas and see if you are inspired to dig out your trowel!
Being able to install gorgeous garden furnitures is ideal but it all depends on the terrain, shape and size of your outdoor space. Small gardens, in particular, need a delicate touch and a sympathetic eye so we love the great use of courtyard space in this example, with a defined patio area and separate greenery section. By keeping furniture off the grass the space appears bigger while the use of trailing foliage helps to blur the lines between lawn and walls. Lovely!
Small gardens can be little havens of peace and tranquillity when finished in the right way. This is a great example, from Iara Kílaris, with a circular decking area being complemented by round seating and accessories. Surrounded by lush greenery and calm, neutral coloured walls, the overarching sense of peace is undeniable and we just love that vibrant orange that adds a fun pop of colour to this lovely courtyard space. All you need now is a good book and some great weather!
If you like plants but only have a limited amount of space to play with, don't worry about taking up valuable floor space with large planters, consider a living wall installation! Giving you access to all of the benefits of luscious greenery with less of the hassle, these walls offer even those of you with the smallest of courtyards or terraces the opportunity to really connect with nature and brighten up your outdoor space. You see, small gardens don't have to be boring!
If you have no garden outside why not give serious consideration to installing small gardens inside your home? No, we haven't gone crazy, we just think that these amazing indoor green spaces not only look phenomenal but offer access to the benefits of regular interaction with nature. This example is particularly lovely, having been installed in the usually dead space under a staircase. With a huge window in situ, the trees and plants are flourishing and thanks to the low maintenance foliage that has been selected, this is all play and no work!
Small gardens are a great way to showcase amazing foliage and box shrubs, especially when they are manicured into eminently tactile shapes, such as these ones. We love the use of flowing foliage alongside finely clipped individual elements as it makes for such a dynamic and different small space. The cosiness seen here is something that bigger gardens can often lack, feeling vast and open, but we could imagine enjoying warm summer days in this secret little nook.
Small gardens can be the perfect location for a safe and fun play environment for your children, as long as everything is kept relatively simple. This example has got it just right with perfectly manicured soft grass, minimal plants and a sturdy swing set all working together to offer outdoor adventures in abundance. By keeping this space unfussy and easy to maintain, it looks bigger than it is but is enclosed enough to provide protection for your little ones.
