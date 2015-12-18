Super ideas for small gardens

Having a small garden doesn't have to mean that you can't flex your creative green thumbs to create an amazing space that allows you to relax and reconnect with nature. In fact, small gardens can prove to be some of the most well thought out and considered, with every facet of available space being put to great use to create a little slice of utopia that is just yours.

Take a look at our small garden ideas and see if you are inspired to dig out your trowel!